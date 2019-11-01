The Overblown Squarepocalypse Melodrama Won’t Stop Square Stock

Earlier in October, I covered payment processing specialist Square’s (NYSE: SQ ) much-discussed change to its transaction cost policy. Beginning in the first of November, the company will charge 2.6% plus 10 cents “for tapped, dipped, and swiped transactions.” Prior to this change, the transaction cost was a flat 2.75%. A seemingly small bump in nominal costs had big implications for SQ stock.

A\As I said then, although a dime doesn’t sound like much to a consumer, for a merchant, it can make a huge difference. This is especially true for small merchants that specialize in small-dollar items, like coffee shops and bakeries.

Depending on the volume, that mandated 10 cents can add up to serious coin at the end of the year. Naturally, small merchants weren’t happy with the change, which threatened to upset the dynamic of Square stock.

That said, I took a contrarian approach in favor of SQ stock. From Square’s perspective, they had to institute this change. As it stands, 46% of the company’s payment volume involve smaller merchants. Keeping the flat 2.75% would pressure the firm on the bottom line.

To that, some merchants may say tough stuff, but here, I see some hypocrisy. Square’s disruptive payment processing equipment, along with its vast array of business applications has leveled the playing field for small businesses against their larger counterparts. Such disruption doesn’t come cheap, and business owners should understand that.

Moreover, some of the complaints that I saw reeked of whiny propaganda. Impacted merchants can simply raise their credit-card price by 10 cents, and/or give a small discount to cash buyers.

As we head toward what many labeled #Squarepocalypse, I’ve noticed that the initial bark was much worse than the bite.

SQ Stock Will Roll Through #Squarepocalypse Melodrama

When Square announced its transaction policy change, my ears wouldn’t stop ringing. Everywhere in the blogosphere, the “wahmbulance” kept transporting “victim” sorrows into my laptop. But near the policy’s debut, the tone has changed dramatically. Not only that, some of them expressed sentiment offers a positive insight toward Square stock.

For instance, Cody Kloock, owner of baked goods store Baked AF 757, stated, “My goal is to not raise my prices, but what I think I’m going to do is have a minimum for credit card transactions just to cover that bump.”

That’s smart thinking. It’s also a far more productive approach than whining about a few cents to your customers.

Three Ships Coffee owner Amy Ewing has asked her customers to pay in cash to sidestep the bumped up costs. However, Ewing noted that she wasn’t leaving Square because the company has so much of her business data. Essentially, switching is not worth the hassle.

This last point is really what drives the narrative for SQ stock. At first, Square promoted its credit card reader, allowing small businesses the same payments flexibility as larger companies. But today, SQ is so much more than that. It has really evolved into a comprehensive business ecosystem. Think the connectivity of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) or Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) for the entrepreneurial community.

Not only that, the mere existence of this ecosystem represents a force-multiplier for Square stock. Obviously, this platform benefits those who have already set up their businesses, but it also may inspire those on the fence to take the entrepreneurial plunge.

Entrepreneur.com contributor Jayson DeMers stated that the fear of being overwhelmed prevents many from starting their own business. With Square’s intuitive applications, it can take one major roadblock off the table.

More Disruption Is Coming for Square Stock

In July of this year, I mentioned that Square was quietly moving into the cannabis space. At the time, I viewed this development as a long-term catalyst for SQ stock. Even with the volatility in the cannabis markets, I still hold the same opinion.

A substantial impediment to “weedpreneurs” is the lack of financial support. Because the cannabis plant still falls under Schedule I classification, ambiguity exists despite the landmark 2018 farm bill. Still, I appreciate Square’s risk-taking to establish a strong presence ahead of the eventual crowd.

Finally, in a bid to attract more interest in SQ stock, Square has added equities trading to its peer-to-peer Cash App. Interestingly, the company will allow fractional ownership of high-ticket stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), which trades at just under $1,800. According to Square CEO Jack Dorsey, he wanted wealth building to be “accessible to more people.”

And really, that’s the ultimate message behind Square stock. It’s not just about disruption for disruption’s sake. Instead, SQ is putting the tools for success – whether entrepreneurial or financial – into more hands. Squabbling about some fees is nothing more than background noise for this tech heavyweight.

As of this writing, Josh Enomoto did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.