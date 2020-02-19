Healthcare AI: 2 Transformative Technologies Can Make You Rich

When he retired from professional chess in 2005, Gary Kasparov was a rock star … the world’s greatest chess player.

At his peak, Kasparov held an “Elo rating” of 2851. The Elo rating is a widely used gauge of a chess player’s skill. Kasparov’s rating was ridiculously high — the highest anyone had achieved at that point.

But Gary Kasparov famously lost one of the most important chess matches in history.

In 1997, Kasparov lost to IBM supercomputer Deep Blue. The match is considered a milestone in machine intelligence. It was the first time a computer beat a real human chess master.

Computers have advanced so much in power and speed since then that “man vs. machine” in chess isn’t even a game anymore. A chess program called Stockfish 9 has achieved an out-of-this-world Elo rating of 3438, far beyond what any human mind is capable of.

As impressive as machine wins in chess are, they are a sideshow to the trillion-dollar economic impact of artificial intelligence — making it one of best investment opportunities of our lives.

Let me explain …

When most people think of artificial intelligence, they think of Deep Blue beating Kasparov … or intelligent robots in sci-fi classics like Star Wars.

Some folks also know that artificial intelligence can serve as a customer service tool, or as a tool to help companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) know exactly what products to recommend to you.

However, most people don’t realize yet how impactful AI will be in the $10 trillion global healthcare industry. It’s going to be absolutely massive and absolutely transformative. In 10 years, AI will make it so that we look back on today’s healthcare system as extremely crude.

Here’s something both surprising and frightening: Every person will suffer from a medical misdiagnosis at some point in their lives, according to Eric Topol in his book Deep Medicine. Just think about the huge amount of data that nurses, radiologists, doctors, and others look at every single day. Even the best are bound to miss key data points, leading to misdiagnoses.

The solution is on its way with the integration of AI, which will drive the future of healthcare. And it’s not just the future. AI is already infiltrating healthcare.

Here’s just one example: Researchers from Intermountain Healthcare and Stanford University say they have a system that, with the help of AI, can analyze a chest X-ray in 10 seconds to determine if a patient has pneumonia. Today, it takes 20 minutes on average for an X-ray to be viewed, analyzed, and a diagnosis made.

The biggest names in tech see the opportunity here as well and have started to move into healthcare. AI is a major reason.

Google’s parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL

(NASDAQ: Amazon is in the game with Comprehend Medical, which it launched in late 2018. The company focuses on machine learning in health information.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL

I’ve told my readers this before … Apple will be considered a healthcare company first and foremost in the next 10 years . That’s how big this transformation will be.

The numbers back up these examples. According to CB Insights, venture capitalists (VCs) invested $4 billion in healthcare AI across 367 deals in 2019. That was up significantly from the $2.7 billion invested among 264 deals in 2018.

And of the total $26.6 billion that VCs invested in all AI startups, healthcare was the leading sector.

It’s significant that VCs are looking to AI and healthcare. Most of us aren’t venture capitalists — although I do some of that investing as well — but the best way to make big money in the market is still to invest in smaller companies before they grow large. Every investor should have at least some of their portfolio in the best microcap stocks.

That’s why I created the Microcap Millionaire Portfolio.

The portfolio is made up of stocks in that sweet spot — in their early years of growth with their biggest gains still to come. We started with nine companies … and I just added my newest pick last week.

It’s a company that focuses on the transformative market we just talked about — healthcare AI. The $240 million company specializes in innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, combining traditional screening with artificial intelligence to detect breast cancer early.

I’ve had my eye on this stock for months, and in less than three months it’s already soared 85%. But it’s not the only healthcare AI company on the move recently.

There’s another small company — which is also part of my Microcap Millionaire Portfolio — that combines biotech with artificial intelligence, and I think it’s one of the most interesting stocks in the entire market right now.

That company utilizes AI in the drug discovery process, taking the information it gathers from approved drugs and adding it to a proprietary machine learning algorithm that analyzes massive amounts of data. The process is intended to create next-generation drugs that might never have been discovered using traditional methods.

The stock has gotten off to a quick start in our portfolio, and it’s up more than 9X since early November! But this is only the beginning of what I expect from this $650 million microcap.

That’s the power of AI and healthcare, and it’s the power of venture capital-like investing. The train is taking off, but it’s not too late to climb on board. Click here to learn more about my Microcap Millionaire Portfolio and find out how to set yourself up for life-changing profits by investing in small companies before they grow large.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. The power of being “first” gave Matt’s readers the chance to bank +2,438% in Stamps.com (STMP), +1,523% in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and +1,044% in Tesla (TSLA), just to name a few. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now. Matt does not directly own the aforementioned securities.