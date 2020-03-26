Welcome

Sign out Have a question? We're here to help
Sign in
Sign out

Copyright © 2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC. All rights reserved. 9201 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD 20850.

Emergency 2020 Stock Market Briefing

On April 1, InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall will address the impact of the coronavirus on stocks… what lies ahead for the markets… and the #1 thing you should be doing with your money NOW.

Wed, April 1 at 7:00PM ET
 
 
 
 
Register Here Free
Home / Stock Picks / Stocks to Buy / As Coronavirus Cases Slow, the Rally Will Resume for Shopify Stock

As Coronavirus Cases Slow, the Rally Will Resume for Shopify Stock

Flattening the curve means more discretionary purchases

By Matt McCall and the InvestorPlace Research Staff Mar 26, 2020, 11:07 am EDT

If you’ve followed my work for any length of time, you’ll know that I principally look for where opportunities will be, not necessarily where they are right now. And that’s the main reason I’ve been bullish for years on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP).

This Year's Online Shopping Surge Justifies the Shopify Stock Price
Source: BalkansCat / Shutterstock.com

Not only does Shopify stock have exposure to the burgeoning online marketplace, it’s also a great play at the intersection of pop culture and e-commerce. Unfortunately, the coronavirus from China — or more specifically, the extreme response to the outbreak — has temporarily devastated Shopify stock.

Still, the resilience of the underlying company meant that shares quickly rebounded. At time of this writing, SHOP is in positive territory for the year and by a wide margin.

After being cooped up at home, I’m sure that people are aching for anything that resembles the old normal. Naturally, this benefits Shopify stock as the underlying company was previously building off the momentum from younger millennials and the emerging Generation Z.

Expect a Slingshot Effect

If you think about what’s going on right now, everybody is living the sedentary lifestyle. For the young generation, this means plenty of engagement on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube, among other platforms.

Logically, this gives influencers even more opportunities to market various brands and products. Indeed, those that would have been studying or working if it weren’t for the coronavirus are now watching content on social media. Few other companies have funneled this influence into revenue quite like SHOP.

Frankly, these mandatory shutdowns may be the best marketing opportunity ever for Shopify stock. Even if you don’t believe that, SHOP continues to grow in relevance with its target audience. Now that’s something you can take to the bank.

Compare Brokers

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2020/03/as-coronavirus-cases-slow-the-rally-will-resume-for-shopify-stock/.

©2020 InvestorPlace Media, LLC

Subscriber Sign in

Having trouble logging in?

Not Yet a Premium Subscriber?