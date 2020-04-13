Why You Should Stay on the Sidelines While DAL Stock Is Up in the Air

It’s no secret the novel coronavirus has been bad news for Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL ) and DAL stock. The legacy carrier’s shares have tumbled more than 60% since the pandemic first made headlines earlier this year. Yet, it’s highly tempting to take a look at battered stocks like this. Mr. Market may be reasonably discounting their uncertain prospects, but shares could still be a great contrarian play.

Many things remain uncertain. On one hand, the recent stimulus package may mean the airlines won’t be facing Chapter 11 bankruptcy anytime soon. On the other hand, even if the novel coronavirus quickly fades away, what’s to say airlines will see a V-shaped recovery? We could see a U-shaped recovery. Or worse.

Yes, once it’s salad days again for airlines, earnings could head back to prior levels. In turn, DAL stock will see its shares soar again. But how long until then? Could shares tumble further in the meantime?

A key question is whether Delta is relatively stronger than legacy rivals like American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL ) and United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL ). Compared to these two, they may be in better shape. But considering the amount of cash burn the company is facing, relative strength may not be enough to ride out the storm.

So, what’s the verdict with DAL stock? Let’s dive in and find out.

What’s Next For DAL Stock After the Coronavirus?

The three major legacy airlines, American, Delta, and United, all face big trouble from the coronavirus. With the lion’s share of their routes inactive, cash is quickly flying out of the window.

Compared to the other two, is Delta stock a stronger rebound opportunity? At first glance, it’s hard to say yes. Last month, CEO Ed Bastian reported in a letter to employees the airline was burning through “$50 million in cash each day” due to the pandemic. In other words, about $1.5 billion a month.

Yet, Stifel’s Joseph DeNardi sees Delta as financially stronger relative to legacy carriers like American. The analyst maintains his “buy” rating on the company’s shares. But this may not be enough to weather the storm.

Like its rivals, Delta has applied for funds from the recent $2 trillion CARES Act stimulus bill. But, as InvestorPlace’s David Moadel discussed March 30, the bill’s cash grants and loan guarantees come with many strings attached.

And it goes beyond just “no more buybacks, no more dividends.” According to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, airlines may have to hand over equity in order to compensate taxpayers.

In other words, DAL stock may see dilution. This could mean shares have minimal potential upside and fail to rebound to past highs. Given how risky and uncertain the airline situation has become, it’s no surprise Warren Buffett trimmed Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE: BRK.A , NYSE: BRK.B ) stakes in airline stocks.

Should You Care Buffett Is Selling Shares?

In the past few weeks, Berkshire Hathaway has trimmed their position in DAL stock, as well as in Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV ) stock. Is Buffett reversing his opinion on airlines? With neither Buffett or Berkshire commenting on the sales, all we can do is speculate.

But a big takeaway is that Berkshire has not sold off its Delta stake entirely. It remains to be seen whether they’ll liquidate the entire position. Given the big change in the operating environment for airlines, it makes perfect sense Buffett and Berkshire could be doing a 180 on airline stocks.

Look at this way. The coronavirus shutdowns could continue past April. The airlines burn through more cash. They can accept federal funds. But, they likely will have to give up equity to the U.S. Treasury. This may mean they avoid filing for bankruptcy, though shares could stay depressed for a long time.

On the other hand, things may clear up quicker than anticipated. Airlines could resume normal flight schedules. However, it’s a big question mark whether air travel quickly returns to normal. Airlines could remain unprofitable, even if the pandemic ceases to be a headwind.

In short, the thesis has changed on airline stocks. It’s no surprise investors like Buffett could be cutting their losses.

It Remains Up in the Air for DAL Stock

Delta may have a stronger balance sheet than its legacy rivals. But it’s all relative. With billions flying out the door each month due to the coronavirus, the company faces a tough road ahead. The recent stimulus bill could provide relief, but the airline may have to pay a pretty penny for the privilege.

With Buffett trimming his position and the carrier’s potential outcomes far from rosy, it’s best to stay on the sidelines and take a wait-and-see approach with DAL stock.

