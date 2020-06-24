Millions of folks trapped at home has led to surging demand for online content.

In March, Comscore (SCOR) reported that electronic gaming on consoles (using a proprietary hardware device like Microsoft’s Xbox) surged 48%.

Demand for gaming across all devices was up 19% in its universe of surveyed households through April.

Honestly, I don’t play many electronic games. I used to have a golf game on my smartphone. And I used to play chess online, although I prefer to play in person.

And I’ve tried gaming consoles for golf and found them wanting. I prefer to wait it out until I can be on a course with family or close friends at a distance.

However, some of the folks are gaming enthusiasts. And I’ve noted rise in gaming.

In addition, my teammates report that they know friends and family who are either increasing their gaming or are returning to play games.

I see games as a solution for the stay-at-home problem right now. They offer a good distraction and entertainment and allow you to connect with friends and family remotely. And even post-virus, games should continue to grow for digital-native generations.

Game On

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ), which we own in the Profitable Investing model portfolios, has Xbox — the No. 2 console system behind Sony’s (NYSE: SNE ) PlayStation.

Gaming products, services and devices make up between 6%-9% of quarterly revenues for Microsoft. So, on top of its Azure cloud computing and its ubiquitous software for remote work and stay at home, games continue to be a good driver of revenue and growth for the company.

Since being added to our model portfolios, it has generated a return of 770%. And it isn’t just a good stock… it’s a leader in the U.S. information technology space.

Microsoft (White) & S&P Information Technology Index (Orange) Total Returns — Source: Bloomberg Finance, L.P.

Including the mess in March, Microsoft has returned over 40% over the trailing year, which is way ahead of the S&P Information Technology Index’s return of around 34%.

MSFT remains a buy for both income and growth.