How to Play 5G as the Playing Field Tilts

I’ve said before that the next generation of wireless technology will so big and so revolutionary that it’s nearly impossible to overstate the magnitude of its impact on society and our daily lives.

And investors who stake an early claim have a life-changing opportunity.

If you’re still skeptical, let me highlight some recent headlines involving the most powerful economies …

Earlier this month, the U.K. ordered its wireless carriers to stop buying 5G equipment from China’s Huawei by the end of the year — and to phase it out from their networks by the end of 2027.

In May, the Trump administration moved to bar Huawei and its suppliers from using American technology and software starting in September. Meanwhile, the European Union will decide this year if it should also ban the world’s largest telecom equipment maker.

Then in late June, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) designated Huawei as a national security threat. The company adamantly denies the accusation, but the deed has been done. And Huawei is about to lose a whole lot of U.S. business.

Forget the politics of the situation because frankly, it’s a big mess. What I’m interested in is the huge investment potential this opens up.

Behind the headlines and government tit-for-tat is what all of these huge players are fighting for — the biggest communication buildout in recent memory, which will carry trillions of dollars in new economic wealth.

And while Huawei is in the crosshairs, its competitors are stepping in to take advantage.

In fact, another crucial supplier of 5G network gear has already benefited from the fallout. It has a global footprint and 99 5G contract wins to date, and it just so happens to one of eight holdings in my 5G Highway Portfolio for Investment Opportunities subscribers.

I’m talking about Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC ).

According to rumors, Ericsson could receive a huge tax incentive for doing more business within the United States. There have also been talks of pressuring a U.S.-based company such as Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO ) to purchase it or its Scandinavian rival Nokia (NYSE: NOK ) … or having a private equity firm in the U.S. buy one and take it private.

Where there is smoke there is often fire, and the buzz has pushed Ericsson to new 52-week highs. The company is also coming off a strong second quarter, in which it reported a 1% rise in revenue from a year ago to 55.6 billion Swedish krona ($6.3 billion). To date, the company has provided solutions for almost two-thirds of all commercially launched 5G networks.

And that figure could soon rise.

The stock is already up over 30% in our portfolio. But that gain could look like child’s play if my suspicions prove correct later in the year.

And yet, there are still even better opportunities out there.

The Best Way to Win With 5G

5G is bringing a lot to the table.

Speeds 100 times faster than the internet. And extremely high reliability.

But that’s just the beginning.

5G’s greater value is in providing the foundation for so many other fundamental breakthroughs — self-driving cars, remote robotic surgeries, the Internet of Things (IoT), smart cities, telehealth, and on and on. These technologies cannot work without 5G.

And that’s why countries like the United States and China are racing to establish their 5G networks first.

The real wealth-creating opportunities in this space aren’t just limited to infrastructure plays like Ericsson. In fact, the huge life-changing money will be made from the companies profiting from the decades of traffic this new 5G highway will carry.

Fast-growing companies like those I’ve recommended in my 5G Highway Portfolio. Six of the eight recommendations were added since May 7, and already the portfolio is up an outstanding 27%.

Our strongest performer is a leading online gaming and entertainment company. It’s up about 40% in a little more than two months after hitting a new all-time high on July 6 as people flock to online entertainment during the pandemic.

Over the past 11 years, the company has evolved into a full-spectrum entertainment business that offers everything from videos to live broadcasting to mobile games — all of which will move to next-generation quality and capabilities with 5G. It’s also been attracting several big investments from some of the world’s most important tech giants, including Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ), Tencent Holdings (OTCMKTS:TCEHY), and Sony (NYSE: SNE ).

Another big winner, up 36% since last September, hit fresh highs on July 13. It’s a must-own 5G semiconductor firm whose products help hybrid cloud data centers grapple with the increasing power consumption, complexity, and costs related to increasing demand for storage bandwidth and capacity. That’s a rapidly growing line of business and the company is in position to take advantage.

And that’s not all. Two more of our 5G Highway stocks hit fresh records on Thursday, July 23! The interest in this sector in the current environment is remarkable.

5G is going to usher in new breakthroughs and technologies worth more than $56 trillion.

I think you can see why its buildout is going to be the biggest … most important … most lucrative new highway built in our lifetimes.

You want to own the new businesses tapping the wealth from this massive new highway. Stake your claim early — before the masses realize the hypergrowth that’s just around the corner.

