Coronavirus Hazard Pay 2020: 10 Companies Paying Employees More for Working During Pandemic

Coronavirus hazard pay has some companies paying employees more during the crisis.

Unfortunately, not everyone is able to stay home and quarantine themselves as the coronavirus from China continues to spread. That includes all essential employees, such as those working at grocery stores or fast-food chains.

While these employees are still working in these dangerous conditions, there are at least some companies looking out for them. That includes several that are offering additional pay or benefits to their workers.

Check out the following gallery to see how some companies are taking care of their associates during the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus Hazard Pay — Costco (NASDAQ: COST

Costco is among the companies that are handing out extra payments to their employees. This has it paying $2 more per hour from March 2 and April 5 for all U.S. workers, which includes those in Puerto Rico.

Coronavirus Hazard Pay — Target (NYSE: TGT

Target is also sending some extra cash employees’ way. This has the retail company increasing the hourly pay of its employees by $2 and that will last through May 2.

Coronavirus Hazard Pay — Walmart (NYSE: WMT

Walmart employees are getting some extra cash from the retailer. That includes a $300 bonus for full-time workers and a $150 bonus for part-time employees.

Coronavirus Hazard Pay — PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP

PepsiCo is joining in on the gratitude with sick pay for employees. That includes 100% pay for those going through a 14-day quarantine period. There’s also pay for taking care of a sick family member, as well for employees working at a facility that has to close down. The company will also be covering child care assistance of $100 per day and free testing for coronavirus.

Coronavirus Hazard Pay — Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO

Tractor Supply is also upping the pay of its employees during the crisis. This will have it paying them an additional $2 per hour from March 16 to April 25. Store managers will also get a $1,000 bonus and frontline leadership and support roles will get a $500 bonus.

Coronavirus Hazard Pay — CVS (NYSE: CVS

CVS is handing out bonuses of up to $500 for pharmacists, store employees and managers. It’s also offering 24 hours of paid sick leave, as well as 14 days of paid leave for anyone confirmed to have coronavirus.

Coronavirus Hazard Pay — Kroger (NYSE: KR

Kroger is handing out a $300 bonus to full-time employees and a $150 bonus to part-time workers. It will also grant paid sick leave for 14 days to any employee that tests positive for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus Hazard Pay — Wegmans

Wegmans will be paying its employees extra for working during the coronavirus outbreak. That includes $2 per hour more for the months of March and April.

Coronavirus Hazard Pay — J.M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM

J.M. Smucker says that its frontline employees will be getting a $1,500 bonus. It will also offer paid sick leave for 14 days if employees need to take care of a family member suffering from coronavirus. Employees at closed facilities will also get 12 weeks of pay during the closures.

Coronavirus Hazard Pay — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN

Amazon is also increasing the pay of its employees working during the coronavirus outbreak. Just like many other companies, it’s handing out an additional $2 per hour through April. That covers employees in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and other EU countries. The $2 bonus in the other countries is in local currencies.

