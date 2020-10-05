Blockchain: The Next Great Transformational Technology Platform

Little did I know when I woke up on October 4, 1980, how important that day would become in my life — in more ways than one.

I was just a wide-eyed four-year-old full of excitement as my family and I prepared for game one of the World Series between my beloved Philadelphia Phillies and the Kansas City Royals. The Phillies won the Series and their first championship, and I’ve been thinking back on that memory as this year’s playoffs got underway.

Another historic event also took place 40 years ago tomorrow, though I wasn’t aware of it at the time.

About 100 miles north of me in New York City, Genentech was becoming the first biotechnology company to trade on a public stock exchange. Shares of the company, which traded under the symbol “GENE,” opened at $35. They quickly shot up to $88 before closing the wild first session at $71.25.

A double on the first day.

It was such a historic and crazy day that The Los Angeles Times referred to it as “a frenzy the likes of which hasn’t been seen on Wall Street since the go-go days of the 1960s.”

If you invested in Genentech on its opening day and held until the company was sold in 2009, you would have earned 157X your money. But those gains are nothing compared to some of the early stage biotech companies of the 1980s.

Amgen went public on June 17, 1983, for $18 per share. The stock has since gone through five stock splits and started paying dividends in 2011. Taking all that into consideration, an initial $1,000 investment into Amgen would be worth about $711,000.

That’s right, 711X your money! That turns a $10,000 investment into $7.1 million.

Today, I’m focused on another new industry that is on that same launching pad of hypergrowth and massive profits that early stage biotechs were in the 1980s. Gigantic profits have already been made, and the best is yet to come …

In some ways, this new industry could be even bigger because it’s going to affect everyone.

The way you buy everyday goods and services … buy a home … pay your taxes … even how we vote in the future.

This transformation is already underway, but the truly seismic shift — when the massive profits are made — comes as businesses, consumers, and big-money investors realize what’s going on.

Charlie Shrem and I call this “The Awakening.”

It won’t just be the biggest thing to happen to cryptocurrencies since the creation of bitcoin itself, which is the first and biggest cryptocurrency.

It will be the biggest thing since the mass adoption of the internet.

I’ve said this before but it’s critical to understanding the opportunity: Cryptocurrencies, especially altcoins, are not fantasy internet money. They are revolutionary software programs.

Over the last 10 years, the cryptocurrency industry has been defined by bitcoin. And the revolutionary technology its built on – the blockchain – has also been mostly tied to the success of bitcoin.

But people are starting to wake up to its true potential: Blockchain is the next great transformational technology platform.

Transformational technology platforms bring about a wholesale change … like when a caterpillar becomes a butterfly … or when a toddler become a teenager.

Electricity is a great example. The harnessing of electric power in the early 1900s transformed the world. It gave birth to our use of light bulbs, refrigerators, radios, televisions, telephones, air conditioners … the list goes on.

Electric power was the “platform” from which all those incredible innovations sprang to life. The world after we harnessed electricity looked totally different than the one before it.

These revolutions are rare. We saw the emergence of probably just a handful in the 20th century — electric power, the internet, even smartphones.

Each one presented colossal wealth-building opportunities.

The MORE a technology changes the world for the better, the MORE revenue it will generate, and the BIGGER the gains will be for investors.

That’s why blockchain is going to be so huge. It’s why some high-profile insiders are saying it will be bigger than the internet. It’s going to touch virtually every industry on planet Earth.

Put simply, blockchain is an ultra-safe and secure way to store information. It’s the safest way to store and transfer information ever created.

I’m talking about your financial and banking information… your personal health care information … proprietary business information … contracts … tax information … credit card payments … real estate transactions … even energy … and on and on.

All this disruption and change creates a once-in-a-lifetime financial opportunity for anyone who acts today.

The world’s biggest companies — those with long track records of backing the biggest and most important trends — have just kicked off a new battle for crypto supremacy. Companies like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ), and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB ) are all investing billions.

Wall Street wants in, too. Paul Tudor Jones, who’s easily one of the most successful and influential investors in history, admitted that he’s a big buyer of bitcoin and that it could outperform all the other assets his legendary fund holds.

October 4, 2020 won’t repeat history from 40 years ago in baseball. My Phillies aren’t in the playoffs. But blockchain and altcoins sure could replicate what happened to Genentech. They could even do better than biotech.

The Awakening could singlehandedly drive the price of bitcoin and other select cryptocurrencies to never-before-seen heights. If you position yourself correctly, it could hand you a fortune that you could only previously dream of.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.