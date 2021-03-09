Home / Today's Market / Cathie Wood Stocks: The Winners and Losers in ARKK ETF Today

Cathie Wood Stocks: The Winners and Losers in ARKK ETF Today

ARKK is filled with winners today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 9, 2021, 11:36 am EST

Cathie Wood continues to do well in stocks as ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) gains on Tuesday.

Wood made an appearance on CNBC’s Closing Bell  Monday to talk about her ETF’s holdings. The investor says she isn’t worried about a recent pullback hurting her investments. Instead, she notes it gave the ARKK ETF the chance to strengthen its investments with cheap buys.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 stocks of Cathie Wood’s ARKK ETF and see the winners and losers today.

  • Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) — ARKK’s largest holding as of this writing is a winner today with it being up 14.6%.
  • Square (NYSE:SQ) — SQ is another winner today with shares up 10.4%.
  • Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) –The wins keep on coming today with shares of ROKU stock up 8.1%.
  • Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) — TDOC stock is also among Cathie Wood’s winners Tuesday with shares being up 8.7%.
  • Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) — BIDU is making major gains today with shares of the stock jumping 9.1% higher.
  • Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) — Z stock is another winner today with shares soaring 10.2%.
  • Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) — SPOT is also doing well Tuesday with shares increasing 6.4% as of this writing.
  • Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) — Shares of the e-commerce company are up 4.6% today.
  • Crispr (NASDAQ:CRSP) — CRSP stock continues the winning streak today with shares heading 6.4% hgiher.
  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) — ZM finishes off this list with shares up 6.2% and ARKK ETF being nothing but winners today.

ARKK stock was up 8.7% as of Tuesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

