4 Things to Know About Tech Penny Stock Bridgeline Digital as BLIN Stock Jumps Today

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) stock is running higher on Wednesday despite a lack of news from the company today.
Instead, today’s surge in price comes as retail traders on social media take a liking to BLIN stock. As a result, extra attention is causing shares to gain as these traders pump it higher.
While there’s no news from Bridgeline Digital today, we are seeing news from Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN). It signed a revenue share agreement with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL,GOOG). This has its shares on the rise and BLIN stock has previously run higher in sympathy with MRIN stock.
Keeping the factors above in mind, let’s take a look at what potential traders of BLIN stock need to know about it.
- Bridgeline Digital is a digital services company that provides businesses and brands with help getting in front of users online.
- That includes offering ‘content management capabilities, turn-key site search and merchandising, SEO optimization tools and more.”
- The goal of all this is to increase companies’ revenue with greater traffic, higher order value, and better conversion.
- A few examples of businesses that use Bridgeline Digital include 7-Eleven , UPS (NYSE:UPS), CVS Pharmacy (NYSE:CVS), and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT).
Despite today’s rising price, BLIN stock isn’t seeing heavy trading. Only about 1.5 million shares of the stock have changed hands as of this writing. That’s well below its daily average trading volume of about 10 million shares.
BLIN stock was up 6.9% as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
