TSLA, NVDA, AAPL, NIO: Why Is the Stock Market Down Today?

The stock market isn’t doing so hot on Monday and investors need only look at some of the biggest names to understand why shares are down today.
One of the largest reasons why the stock market is down today comes from China. Specifically, it has to do with Evergrande (OTCMKTS:EGRNF), a property developer that is drowning in debt and may be about to go under. For some perspective, it has $300 billion in liabilities coming due, which is about 6% of the total for China’s property sector.
Another factor that has the stock market down today is the falling price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) and other cryptocurrencies. This has several companies in the crypto mining game, such as Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) dipping lower.
It’s not just China and crypto that have investors worried today. The U.S. Federal Reserve is also preparing for a policy decision on Wednesday and will provide new interest rate and inflation projections, reports Barron’s.
All of this recent news is also affecting some of the largest companies on the stock market. Let’s take a look at that below.
Stocks Taking a Beating Today
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is down 4.1% as of Monday morning.
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is falling 3.7% as of this writing.
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is slipping 2.2% in early trading.
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is dropping 4.9% today.
Keeping all of this in mind, traders are going to want to keep a close eye on the stock market in the coming days.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.