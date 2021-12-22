BAD ETF: The Top “Sin Stock” Holdings in the New Anti-ESG Fund That Debuts Today

There’s a new ETF on the block from BAD Investment Company and it seeks to offer investments in sin stocks.
Tommy Mancuso, founder and president of BAD, said this about the ETF.
“With the proliferation of whitewashed ESG products and market sub-segments like sports betting and cannabis becoming more widely accepted socially and legally, we saw an opportunity to fill what we perceived as a gap in the marketplace.”
We’re diving into the top holdings of the BAD ETF (NYSE:BAD) below!
Top 10 BAD ETF Top Holdings
- Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) stock takes the top spot with holdings of 2.5%.
- Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) shares are up next with holdings of 2.4%.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) stock joins the list with holdings of 2.3%.
- Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) shares take their spot with holdings of 1.7%.
- Bally’s Corp (NYSE:BALY) stock is next with holdings of 1.6%.
- Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) shares are also on the list with holdings of 1.6%.
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is another member of the sin stocks list with a 1.6% holding.
- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares are another contestant with holdings of 1.6%.
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) stock takes its place on the list with a similar 1.6% holding.
- Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) shares close out the top Bad ETF holdings list at 1.4%.
The BAD ETF has a strange mix of companies in its mix. That includes cannabis plays, those favored by meme stock investors, as well as penny stocks and pharmaceutical companies. It’s an interesting mix that investors will want to keep an eye on, even if they don’t invest in the ETF.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.