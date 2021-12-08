MEME ETF: The Top 10 Holdings of the New Roundhill Fund for Meme Stock Investors

The new Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEAMERICAN:MEME) is live and with it comes an opportunity to invest in a wide variety of meme stocks.
According to the Roundhill MEME ETF website, it tracks the “25 equal-weighted U.S. listed equity securities that exhibit a combination of elevated social media activity and high short interest.” It’s also worth pointing out that many of the companies in this ETF are penny stocks. So handle with care.
Let’s jump into that list below to see the top 10 holdings in the Roundhill MEME ETF.
Roundhill MEME ETF Top 10 Holdings
- ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) stock starts us off as the largest holding at 4.39%.
- Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) shares are up next with a 4.36% holding.
- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) stock joins the list with a 4.34% weight.
- Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares make the list with a 4.24% holding.
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock hits the halfway point with a 4.21% weight.
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is another meme stock in the ETF with a 4.14% holding.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is a major meme stock and the ETF has a 4.11%% holding.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock secures its spot on the list with a 4.11% weight.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) shares are next to last with a 4.09% holding.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock finishes off the top 10 Roundhill MEME ETF holdings at 4.06%.
