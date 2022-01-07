7 Stocks That Could Join Apple in the $3 Trillion-Dollar Club by 2030

Tech giant Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) market capitalization passed the $3 trillion mark a couple of weeks ago. Shortly after hitting that milestone, AAPL stock dipped considerably. Nevertheless, it became the first publicly-traded company to achieve the astonishing feat.
Apple’s ascent has been mind-boggling. Back in August 2018, it crossed its first trillion in market cap and was the first American company to do so. A couple of years later, it surged past $2 trillion. In a record 16 months, it reached the next trillion.
The company’s rise is primarily attributable to the runaway success of the iPhone. It continues to dominate smartphone sales and remains a cash cow. Apple has also seen healthy momentum across all its divisions, which is a testament to the depth of its pipeline.
However, Apple is not the only company flirting with such massive valuations. Let’s look at some of the companies that could be worth $3 trillion by 2030:
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG)
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB)
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)
The Next $3 Trillion Stocks: Alphabet (GOOGL, GOOG)
Alphabet had an incredible 2021, with GOOGL and GOOG stocks gaining over 65%.
The global internet giant has been on a roll over the past several years, generating market-beating growth numbers. In the nine months ended in September last year, the company reported a whopping $182 billion in sales. That’s up an incredible 45% from the same period last year.
With multiple tailwinds at its back, Alphabets products and services will continue to rule the roost for the foreseeable future. Google search has more than an 86% share in the global market and should continue dominating digital advertising channels.
Moreover, digital marketing grows at a rapid clip against offline marketing channels. Hence, buying this growth juggernaut is a no-brainer.
Netflix (NFLX)
Netflix is currently the largest over-the-top (OTT) platform for subscribers and annual sales. Growth across its core metrics accelerated throughout the pandemic as people watched more streaming content than ever before under lockdown restrictions.
However, in 2021, growth numbers started to slow due to tough comps. Nevertheless, NFLX stock remains the go-to streaming stock to buy.
While Netflix’s growth is no longer skyrocketing, the company will spend on new content to attract viewers in the post-pandemic world. Moreover, the platform continues to invest in its overseas expansion plans to widen its moat against its peers.
The global OTT market was worth $121.6 billion in 2019 and is expected to increase at more than 29% annually between now and 2027. Hence, Netflix has an incredible growth runway ahead.
The Next $3 Trillion Stocks: Tesla (TSLA)
Electric vehicle (EV) pioneer Tesla rounded off another year with a bang. Its robust production and delivery growth remained its biggest strengths last year.
In 2021, Tesla’s deliveries were almost four times as high as its 2018 numbers. Moreover, the impressive sales growth has led to a healthy increase in profitability numbers. As of the third quarter of 2021, its year-over-year (YOY) EBITDA growth was 77%.
Tesla’s profitability continues to improve at an aggressive pace that is in line with its expanding manufacturing capacity. Moreover, it will launch new gigafactories in Germany and Texas to further improve its production capabilities.
Hence, TSLA stock benefits the most from the global shift towards EVs compared to its peers. It enjoys an industry-leading position in the sector with a robust fast-charging network, self-driving technology and more.
Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia has emerged as one of the best-performing stocks in the past decade. NVDA stock has generated a colossal return of more than 6,500% during the period. It continues to innovate with every passing year and still has a multitude of opportunities ahead of it.
Nvidia’s incredible graphics processing units (GPUs) have been killing it of late, with revenues up a fantastic 42% for the segment in its latest quarter. Moreover, data center revenue in its third-quarter was also up a tremendous 55%. Overall revenues have grown by a whopping 50% on a YOY basis.
Looking ahead, Nvidia plans to offer its users a full-stack experience and become a key facilitator for the metaverse. Though it’s still in the early days, the potential of such an experience is likely to be massive in the long run.
The Next $3 Trillion Stocks: Meta Platforms (FB)
Meta Platforms has been one of the most resilient tech stocks on the market. It’s managed to grow despite the controversies that have come it’s way.
However, the social media giant has shifted its focus to the metaverse to reduce its reliance on its core segments. It’s a strategy that has the potential to generate billions of revenues down the line and usher in a new era of growth for FB stock.
From a financial standpoint, the company results have been stellar. Revenue growth has improved by 35% in the past five years on average. Moreover, EBITDA growth has also been over 30% during the same period.
Despite its impressive operating results, the maturation of its social media business remains a concern. But Meta Platforms is looking to expand into other business segments, including the metaverse. This should allow it to diversify its income streams and continue on its growth trajectory for the foreseeable future.
Microsoft (MSFT)
Microsoft crushed the market last year, with a year-to-date return of more than 50%. It continues to be a safe-haven tech stock for investors, with a highly diversified business that never ceases to amaze. Its productivity, cloud and personal computing businesses continue to grow at a healthy pace with every passing year.
Cloud, gaming and consumer businesses were the stars of the show for Microsoft last year. All these businesses benefitted immensely from stay-at-home trends. In fiscal 2021, revenue and earnings per share rose 18% and 40%, respectively.
Looking ahead, expect another year of double-digit growth across Microsoft’s core metrics. Moreover, the company’s hardware business is likely to recover as the supply chain issues ease out this year.
The Next $3 Trillion Stocks: Amazon (AMZN)
Amazon is arguably the best FAANG stock to buy at this time. AMZN stock has generated multi-bagger returns for its investors in the past decade.
A lot of it is because of how diversified the retail giant’s business has become over the years. Moreover, its fundamentals remain firmly in the green and continue to outperform its peers.
The company’s cloud services, Amazon Web Services (AWS), have been a revelation for the company and could be worth $1 trillion alone. Based on its Q3 results, the segment can generate more than $60 billion in annual sales and has essentially become a money-printing machine.
Though Amazon’s retail business faces some headwinds due to the coronavirus, the segment should be back producing market-beating results this year. Hence, AMZN stock is perhaps the likeliest of the remaining FAANG stocks to enter the $3 trillion club.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.