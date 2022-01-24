Stocks to Watch This Week: MSFT, TSLA, AAPL, INTC and CVX

There are several big names in the stock market that investors are going to want to watch this week with upcoming news.
Several major players in the tech market, as well as others, are set to release earnings reports this week. With those earnings will, undoubtedly, come stock movement. That means investors will want to watch those stocks this week in preparation for that.
Let’s dive into what to expect from those stocks below!
Stocks to Watch This Week: Microsoft (MSFT)
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) will release earnings for its fiscal second quarter of 2022 after markets close on Tuesday. It will follow that up with a conference call. Wall Street’s estimates for the period include earnings per share of $2.31 on revenue of $50.88 billion.
Stocks to Watch This Week: Tesla (TSLA)
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up with next its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2021 coming out after-hours Wednesday. A conference call will come after this release. Analysts are looking for the electric vehicle company to report EPS of $2.26 alongside revenue of $16.35 billion.
Stocks to Watch This Week: Intel (INTC)
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is also releasing its most recent earnings report on Wednesday. The company will hold a conference call covering Q4 2021 results after markets close that day. Current estimates call for EPS of 90 cents on revenue of $18.32 billion.
Stocks to Watch This Week: Apple (AAPL)
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is also set to release fiscal Q1 2022 earnings this week when markets close on Thursday. The tech giant will hold a conference call going over results that same day. Wall Street is expecting EPS of $1.88 and revenue of $118.38 billion from the iPhone maker.
Stocks to Watch This Week: Chevron (CVX)
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) will close out the week with its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report on Friday. Company leaders will hold a conference call that morning to go over the results. Analysts are expecting EPS of $3.13 on revenue of $45.63 billion for the quarter.
