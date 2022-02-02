MTCH Stock: 13 Things for Match Group Investors to Know as WSB Chatter Grows

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) stock is on the rise Wednesday as investors over on the WallStreetBets subreddit take notice of the online dating company.
Let’s dive into that news below with all the details potential MTCH investors need to know for today!
- The interest in MTCH stock today follows the release of its Q4 earnings report after-hours Tuesday.
- Funnily enough, the stock is gaining despite a weak outlook for the first quarter of 2021.
- That includes a revenue estimate of $790 million to $800 million.
- That would have it missing Wall Street’s revenue expectation of $835.75 million for the period.
- Match Group is blaming the Covid-19 pandemic for its poor performance.
- In its current earnings report, the company points to decreased activity from users due to the Omicron variant.
- All of this is leading to more investors on WallStreetBets talking about MTCH stock’s movement today.
- That’s mostly taking place in the Daily Discussion thread for today.
- Quite a few users are predicting a crash for the stock following its rise.
- Others have discussed placing puts on MTCH stock today as well.
- For the record, MTCH stock is also seeing extra trading activity today alongside this news.
- As of this writing, more than 3 million shares of the company’s stock have been traded.
- That’s already above its daily average trading volume of 2.6 million shares.
MTCH stock is up 5.1% as of Wednesday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.