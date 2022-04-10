10 Robotics Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) — If you are looking to play the robotics consumer space, it’s better to go with a company with a solid reputation.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) — A solid performer, Rockwell has been around for a long time. And its recent financial results affirm a great year ahead.
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) — ISRG continues to impress with the da Vinci System being used in over one million surgeries per year.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) — Every industry needs good testing equipment. That is why Teradyne, which manufactures strong testing equipment, is on this list.
- Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) — One of the biggest names in robotics stocks, this Japanese company is a proven performer across several industries and has its eyes on the lucrative Chinese market.
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) — Without Nvidia’s chips, robots will not have the processing power they need to be successful in the long run.
- UiPath (NYSE:PATH) — Virtual worlds need robots too! That is why UiPath is creating smart AI bots that can take care of tedious tasks and give employees time to focus on important projects.
- Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) — After a lengthy restructuring, Siemens is ready to focus squarely on robotics.
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) — If we want the fourth industrial revolution to succeed, we need Zebra Technologies’ products to handle our tasks and gather data.
- PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) — PTC is a reputable, established company with years of experience and expertise in AR, IoT platforms, making it a can’t miss pick.
Robotics is a fast-growing industry and new innovations are always happening. Therefore, the investing world is sitting up and taking notice. Many stocks from companies working on robotics have been popping up in recent years.
According to Statista, the global market for industrial robots is projected to grow past $165 billion by 2028.
Many people are looking at the benefits of AI technology and robotics after the pandemic, partly because it’s hard to find workers with wages sky-rocketing. By the end of last year, we were experiencing what many called full employment.
This is because there are a lot of jobs available. But not as many people to do them. As we saw with the trucking industry, there has been a shortage of trained workers, which has caused an increase in costs for companies. We need to prepare for this, so it doesn’t happen again. Hence, the interest in robotics stocks is increasing.
Here are the top ten stocks in our Robotics Portfolio. They each have their own advantages but they’re all listed for one reason: to provide you with different ways to invest in robotics stocks.
|IRBT
|iRobot Corporation
|$63.47
|ROK
|Rockwell Automation
|$284.48
|ISRG
|Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
|$305.54
|TER
|Teradyne, Inc.
|$116.37
|FANUY
|Fanuc ADR
|$17.63
|NVDA
|NVIDIA Corporation
|$267.12
|PATH
|UiPath Inc
|$22.18
|SIEGY
|Siemens AG
|$70.21
|ZBRA
|Zebra Technologies Corp.
|$413.73
|PTC
|PTC Inc
|$106.77
Robotics Stocks: iRobot (IRBT)
iRobot is a company that produces robots for the home. Founded in 1990 by three graduates from MIT, Colin Angle, Helen Greiner and Rodney Brooks, the company combines industrial design engineering with state-of-the-art software to deliver excellent consumer products.
The company’s most famous product is the Roomba vacuum cleaner which uses sensors to detect dirt on the floor and then moves around the room to clean it up. IRobot has made a name for itself in the consumer space because of its solid product line and regular additions.
In addition, the company is also making sure it stays ahead of the competition by adding new features. A good example of this is when the company bought Aeris Cleantec A.G., a privately held air purifier company based in Switzerland. It will incorporate it into the company’s existing product portfolio.
The stock has recently dwindled in value due to a lackluster performance in its fiscal fourth quarter. Revenue has declined and the company reported a net loss. Just last year, this same period had a net profit.
The company cited supply chain issues as the reason for its bleak performance. But the market is not kind to them. Shares are now trading at a steep discount to their 52-week high and it is time to take advantage.
Rockwell Automation (ROK)
Rockwell Automation is one of the largest industrial automation and information technology providers.
They provide solutions for various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, pulp and paper, power generation and distribution, mining, construction equipment, aerospace, defense, etc.
The company provides technologies focused on motion, safety, sensing, control, and visualization software and hardware.
Rockwell’s latest report showed its first fiscal quarter was excellent. Despite many companies in the sector suffering from supply chain issues, Rockwell managed to give a good account of its financial prowess, with organic sales growth of 16.8% for the first fiscal quarter.
As a bonus, the management team maintained guidance for full-year organic sales growth of between 16% and 19% and kept their full-year EPS guidance unchanged at $10.50-$11.10.
Overall, the company is in a very good position, and it’s confident that it’ll do well this year too.
Robotics Stocks: Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)
Founded in 1995, Intuitive Surgical manufactures surgical robotic systems and instruments used in minimally invasive surgery.
Intuitive Surgical has developed cutting-edge devices that can help surgeons perform complex surgeries with greater precision and accuracy.
The da Vinci System, the first commercially available surgical robot, has become the standard for surgical procedures worldwide. It is estimated to be used in more than 1 million surgeries each year, and it has been used on most major organ systems during its lifetime.
In the fourth quarter, the pioneer of robotic surgery again performed nicely. The company had fourth-quarter revenue of $1.55 billion, an increase of 17% over the previous year’s revenue of $1.33 billion. Intuitive reported a non-GAAP net income of $477 million in Q4, 2021, and $434 million in Q4, 2020 – a 10% increase.
When most companies face supply chain challenges, Intuitive Surgical was able to jump ahead, making it one of the top robotics stocks.
Teradyne (TER)
One of the most tedious and time-consuming tasks is testing for bugs when manufacturing electronic equipment.
However, one needs to take this issue with care since a bug can prove disastrous for any company’s reputation and bottom line.
Teradyne is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of semiconductor test equipment and automation solutions for the electronics industry to solve this issue.
Teradyne’s mission-critical machinery includes semiconductor test equipment, automotive test equipment, aerospace, defense test equipment and industrial automation systems. The company also provides innovative software products that enable customers to maximize their production capacity.
They save people’s time, speed up testing, and, most importantly, increase accuracy. Therefore, this company’s total addressable market, or TAM, is huge since it helps automate these repetitive, tedious tasks.
As the robotics industry continues to thrive, Teradyne’s products are continually in high demand. Wherever sophisticated robots are deployed, there is potential for Teradyne to reap the benefits.
Robotics Stocks: FANUC (FANUY)
Founded in 1956, Japan-based SANTUC provides comprehensive and effective customer support service in more than 100 countries from 270 service points across the globe.
The company has manufacturing facilities in Japan, China, Germany and the United States.
FANUC’s products are used for various purposes, including semiconductor manufacturing, machine tools, automobile production, and food production and packaging among other services.
The Chinese Institute of Electronics estimates that China’s robot market will average 18.3% of growth from 2016 to 2023. Despite being a Japanese company, FANUC is focused on the Chinese market. Therefore, it can take advantage and keep growing at a healthy pace.
Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia is one of the world’s largest video card manufacturers and semiconductor companies. Founded in 1993 by a group of engineers, they have been key players in the field of graphics cards and other visualization technologies.
Nvidia started as a maker of 3D graphics processing units (GPUs) for PCs. They were the first to produce GPUs with DirectX 10 support. Later, they released their GeForce 8800GTX graphics card, which became the fastest card on the market.
Nvidia is one of the best stocks for the robotics industry. It provides various products with artificial intelligence, machine learning software and other technologies to offer a great investment opportunity.
For example, a really popular AI development board is the Nvidia Jetson. It’s a single-board computer that also comes with a GPU and CPU as well as other components.
Nvidia Jetson has an ARM-based processor to run Linux-based operating systems. It also has an NVIDIA Tegra X2 SOC, which can support up to 4K displays with HDR and 60 FPS.
In addition, the company produces plenty of other products that are equipped with AI and machine learning software.
Robotics Stocks: UiPath (PATH)
UiPath is pioneering the use of automation in the workplace. It provides a software platform for enterprises to automate their business processes. And many companies across various industries have used it.
As the discussion of the metaverse grows increasingly enthusiastic, one must remember that robots won’t be limited to physical spaces. You will also feel their presence in the virtual world and the physical space.
Therefore, you might want to invest in UiPath, which focuses on smart bots.
The main idea behind UiPath is to allow people without programming skills to automate repetitive tasks in their workplace. It is a tool that non-programmers can use, and it’s easy to learn and use.
UiPath simplifies creating scripts so much that even those who consider themselves too busy or not skilled enough can automate their workflows with just a few clicks.
Siemens (SIEGY)
The Siemens company is a German engineering and electronics conglomerate. The company is one of the world’s largest suppliers of power, gas, automation and healthcare technologies.
It has been responsible for many developments that have shaped the global industry, such as the first electric locomotive, the first electric hand drill, and the first electronic computer.
The company has been restructuring lately and is now moving in a new direction. As a result, they now split their focus into two segments, becoming more of an automation play.
It has been designed to provide an integrated approach to digitization in manufacturing and production that covers all parts of the industry’s supply chain – from product design to aftercare service.
This includes the digitalization of factories, smart logistics systems, industrial data connections across borders and the development of new materials like 3D printing.
Robotics Stocks: Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)
Zebra Technologies provides solutions to automate and optimize its clients’ workflow. They have a wide range of products and services, including RFID readers, printers, mobile computers, scanners, software, and other IT solutions.
Industry 4.0 is a German term for the fourth industrial revolution. It is the idea that the manufacturing industry is undergoing a major transformation from a mechanical age to an era of intelligent systems, with new technologies such as artificial intelligence and 3D printing, which are blurring the lines between physical and virtual reality.
However, it would only be successful if you could capture information with Zebra’s mobile computers, scanners, and barcode printers. It may strike some as unusual that there is a need for human intervention when talking about robotics.
It may be unusual to some that there is a need for human intervention when talking about robotics. For robots to function well, there is a need to capture information on a large scale, and Zebra’s products can do this.
As companies such as Zebra continue to develop robotic technologies, the company will reward investors handsomely.
PTC (PTC)
PTC is an established company with a wide range of software for augmented reality, industrial IoT platforms, etc.
It provides software products for various industries, including aerospace, automotive, architecture, education, and entertainment.
Their products include 3D design and simulation tools for CAD/CAE/CAM engineering workflows, product lifecycle management, manufacturing execution systems, and enterprise asset management solutions.
PTC doesn’t create robots, but it does create the software that connects machines and people so they can work together. Therefore, when making a list of robotics stocks, you must include PTC.
On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.