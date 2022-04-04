4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: DIS, TSLA, PYPL, PEP

The market was volatile on Wednesday but didn’t make up much ground in either direction. The poor results from Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and the expiring VIX contract made things extra difficult. So, with all of that in mind, let’s look at a few top stock trades for Thursday.
Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 1: Disney (DIS)
With the aforementioned Netflix report out of the way — and shares falling about 36% as a result — it has other stocks like Disney (NYSE:DIS) in focus.
The stock is working on its fifth straight weekly decline here, as it tips below the 61.8% retracement of the entire range dating back to March 2020. Along with the gap-fill, it’s not a great look for Disney.
If it can reclaim these measures, the declining 10-week is in play, followed by the 200-week and 21-week moving averages near $140.
On the downside, however, let’s see if the stock can find its footing near $120. Otherwise, this one risks moving lower. While there may be value in it as an investment, from a trading perspective, there is not much to like at the moment.
Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 2: Tesla (TSLA)
Netflix is in the earnings spotlight, but it will only last a few more minutes with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reporting tonight. The stock is at the lower end of its recent range, trading near $975.
If we get a bearish post-earnings move, bulls want to see the $925 to $940 area act as support. The latter is a former resistance level, while the former is the 50% retracement. In between is the 50-day moving average.
There are a lot of levels to consider in this range. However, below this area opens the door to the 200-day moving average and the 61.8% retracement.
On the upside, though, Tesla needs to clear its 21-day moving average. A gap to this measure and fade doesn’t do bulls any good. Above the 21-day opens the door to the $1,085 level. There the stock will find the 61.8% retracement of the current dip, along with the recent gap-fill level.
Top Stock Trades for Tomorrow No. 3: PayPal (PYPL)
This stock has been getting thrashed and, short of a few disappointing earnings reports, I am blown away by the underperformance. Like Disney, buyers in PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) make a better argument from an investment perspective than a trading perspective.
On a further decline, keep the $92.25 area on your radar. That is the current 2022 low. PayPal would likely test this level with a fair amount of bullish divergence, but it would need some sort of reversal near this mark for it to matter.
If it breaks $92.25 and continues lower, the pandemic low near $82 is the next most noticeable target.
On the upside, however, PayPal needs to regain $100. That’s followed by a test of its 50-day moving average, which has been resistance.
Top Trades for Tomorrow No. 4: PepsiCo (PEP)
I try to do a mix of stocks that are trending — in other words, stocks that people are looking up — but I also like to include stocks that are on my own go-to list as they have been trending in the right direction and trading well.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is one such stock.
Shares are booming higher after yesterday’s strong reversal and are trading into prior resistance near $176.50. If the stock can stay north of $175, let’s see if it can push higher into earnings next week.
On the upside, watch $178 as a possible upside target from here. Above that could put $183 in play. That’s likely difficult ahead of earnings, but it’s a possibility.
On the downside, though, I want to see this one hold the 10-day. Below it puts $170 and the 21-day in play.
On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell held a long position in PYPL. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
