7 Undervalued Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

- These undervalued blue-chip stocks are great long-term investments to buy now.
- Citigroup (C): Despite declining revenues, the world’s banking leader offers a double-digit margin and cheap valuation multiples.
- Goldman Sachs (GS): With robust profitability and a strong track record, the investment bank is an opportunity at its current price.
- Alcoa (AA): The commodity firm is one of the most affordable stocks on our undervalued blue-chip stocks list that can deliver strong gains in the long term.
- Moderna (MRNA): The biotech giant has strong growth prospects and exchanges at a low price
- Occidental Petroleum (OXY): After a solid year-to-date stock performance, the largest U.S. oil producer continues to trade at underrated valuation metrics.
- Micron (MU): The semiconductor stock is a strong candidate for our undervalued blue-chip stocks list, due to its weak valuation multiples and improving bottom line.
- Freeport-McMoRan (FCX): The copper miner is a great hedge against inflation and its attractive valuation metrics make it a long-term buy.
The well-known finance adage, “Sell in May and go away” might prove truer than ever in 2022, as the market sell-off continues to pressure equity markets.
In this difficult market environment defined by rising worries as to ramping inflation and higher interest rates, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) reached a year-to-date low of $392, down 17.4%.
One of the investment strategies to consider in these challenging times is to buy undervalued blue-chip stocks that tend to better withstand market volatility.
The recent market correction created good opportunities for long-term investors looking to get into undervalued blue-chip stocks. Typically blue-chip stocks are well-established and financially sound companies, with an excellent track record and a huge market capitalization.
The markets might continue to go south in the near term, but this selection of undervalued blue-chip stocks can generate sturdy gains in the long term.
|Ticker
|Company
|Current Price
|C
|Citigroup Inc.
|$47.64
|GS
|The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
|$306.99
|AA
|Alcoa Corporation
|$58.33
|MRNA
|Moderna, Inc.
|$137.91
|OXY
|Occidental Petroleum Corporation
|$64.08
|MU
|Micron Technology, Inc.
|$71.92
|FCX
|Freeport-McMoRan Inc.
|$35.04
Undervalued Blue-Chip Stocks: Citigroup (C)
Citigroup (NYSE:C) is the world’s leading banking group with approximately 200 million customers and a presence in more than 160 countries. C stock dipped 20% year-to-date following a difficult Q1 2022 macro backdrop that weighed on Citi’s capital market activity and a $1.5 billion reserve build to prepare for losses linked to its exposure in Russia.
Citi’s top-line growth is expected to flatten this year, posting a marginal revenue increase of 0.8% to $72.4 million, but should expand faster in 2023, up 3% to $74.6 billion. On the other side, after increasing robustly in 2021, up 103.5% to $20.7 billion, net profit is estimated to shrink 35.9% this year to $13.3 billion, offering a double-digit profit margin of 18.4% over the year.
The banking giant is an undervalued blue-chip stock that investors should consider buying on its dip. C stock has a low forward price-book ratio of only 0.5x and exchanges 7.66x 2022e P/E. Besides, analysts offer an average target price of $65.41 per share on Citi’s shares, representing an upside of more than 26% and Citigroup is expected to deliver an expected dividend yield of 4% in 2022.
Goldman Sachs (GS)
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is the second-largest investment bank in the world and is another undervalued blue-chip stock to buy now. GS stock plunged nearly 20% since the beginning of the year as the rapidly evolving equity market environment contracted GS’s Asset Management and Investment Banking activities.
Goldman Sachs’ financials are on a decelerating path, as net sales are projected to decrease 19.2% to $47.95 billion in 2022, before rebounding 3.3% to $49.5 billion in 2023. Net income is expected to shrink more rapidly this year, down 36% to $13.53 billion, and should remain relatively flat in 2023, up 1.8% to $13.78 billion. However, GS’ profitability remains robust, with an estimated profit margin of 28.2% this year, down 740 basis points compared to 2021.
However, the investment firm trades at a fair valuation, posting a 2022e P/B ratio of 1.01x and a cheap forward P/E of 8.07x, providing an opportunity for long-term investors. In addition, the average target price offered by Wall Street analysts stands at $419.42 per share, a compelling upside of 35%.
Alcoa (AA)
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is an industry leader in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. AA stock outperformed the equity market since the beginning of the year, losing just 2% amid surging commodity prices.
The commodity specialist is expected to grow significantly this year. Revenues are estimated to expand 18.4% year on year to $14.39 billion in 2022, whereas net profit is forecasted to jump 394% to $2.12 billion. With this rapid increase, AA’s profit margin should reach a double-digit figure of 14.7% in 2022 versus only 3.53% last year.
In addition, Alcoa had a net cash position of $120 million at the end of 2021, which is expected to surge to $1.34 billion, a positive development given rising interest rates. The aluminum giant has cheap multiples, trading at 5.92x forward P/E and only 2.36x 2022e EV/EBITDA.
AA is one of the most affordable stocks on our undervalued blue-chip stocks list that can deliver strong gains in the long term. The stock has an upside potential of 73% according to the consensus of analysts.
Undervalued Blue-Chip Stocks: Moderna (MRNA)
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is a biotechnology company specializing in the research and development of therapeutics and vaccines for cancer, infectious, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases. MRNA stock is down 45% year-to-date with curving interest for Covid-19 vaccines.
The biotech firm has increased significantly its growth in the past two years. Revenues skyrocketed to $18.47 billion in 2021, up 2,200% year-on-year, and should continue to advance this year, up 18.8% to $21.94 billion. MRNA’s net profits are however expected to slow, down 5.9% to $11.4 billion in 2022, representing a comfortable profit margin of 52.4% over the year.
While the company might continue to see selling pressure in the short term, MRNA stock has low multiples, posting a forward EV/EBITDA of 2.85x and 2022e P/E ratio of 5.23x. At this price, investors looking to enter a biotech giant should consider investing in this undervalued blue-chip stock.
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., with a leading position in the Permian, DJ basins, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico. OXY shares soared 121% year-to-date, outperforming most of its oil peers and the broader equity market.
Despite this strong performance, tight oil markets should continue to sustain the stock. Occidental’s net sales advanced robustly in 2021, up 61.8% to $26.3 billion, and are expected to continue on a robust pace in 2022, up 28.7% to $33.8 billion. Besides, OXY’s bottom line should enhance significantly this year, with net income estimated to increase 471.1% to $8.69 billion, representing a high-profit margin of 25.7% per year.
OXY’s net debt stood at $26.8 billion in 2021, representing a leverage ratio of 1.78x, nevertheless, the oil stock is expected to reduce net debt by 43.4% this year to $15.1 billion, allowing the firm to solidify its balance sheet
With these robust fundamentals, the oil specialist exchanges at a low price, posting a forward EV/EBITDA of only 3.61x and a 2022e P/E ratio of 7.18x. However, the upside on Occidental’s equity story remains limited, with an average target price of $69.47 per share.
Micron Technology (MU)
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) specializes in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of semiconductors. MU’s products include memory products (dynamic memories, flash memories, etc.) and semiconductor systems. Since the beginning of the year, MU stock shrank 22%, underperforming its sector and the equity market.
The company is a strong candidate in our list of undervalued blue-chip stocks, due to its weak valuation multiples and improving bottom line. After growing rapidly in 2021, up 29.3% to $27.7 billion, revenues are expected to expand by another 21.7% to $33.7 billion this year. Net income is projected to balloon 76.5% this year to $10.3 billion, offering an elevated profit margin of 30.7% per year.
The correction seen on MU stock has created an opportunity to enter this undervalued semiconductor stock that exchanges at 3.85x forward EV/EBITDA and only 7.84x 2022e P/E. In addition, the consensus of analysts offers a strong upside for the semiconductor specialist, delivering a target price of $114.69 per share, corresponding to an appreciation potential of more than 60%.
Undervalued Blue-Chip Stocks: Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) is a premier global leader in the production of copper and gold, with mines in the United States, Peru, Chile, Indonesia and the Congo. FCX stock is down 16% on the year.
FCX’s revenues increased robustly last year, up 60.9% to $22.8 billion, and are projected to continue to lift at a double digit-rate, up 18.2% to $27 billion. On the other side, net income posted a steeper advance last year, lifting 618.9% to $4.3 billion and is estimated to appreciate by 30.8% to $5.63 billion. With these robust fundamentals, Freeport’s profit margin is expected to grow from 18.8% in 2021 to 20.9%, providing tailwinds to copper stock.
Freeport is a great hedge against inflation, as copper is one of the most used metals to gauge economic activity. In addition, the undervalued blue-cheap stock exchanges at a low 2022e EV/EBITDA of 4.31x and a forward P/E of 9.77x, making it a great long-term investment. The upside potential is also attractive, as analysts offer an average target price of $51.23 per share, corresponding to an appreciation potential of more than 42%.
On the date of publication, Cristian Docan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.