3 Under-$10 Stocks to Buy to Tap Into a Hidden Bull Market

If you want to get in on the action but don’t know where to start, don’t worry—I’ve got you covered. Here are three under $10 stocks to buy that are perfectly positioned to profit from this hidden bull market.
Many indicators show that the economy is getting better. For example, employment has been growing steadily, exceeding pre-Covid levels in August, as the economy continues to add workers. With a continuous flow of new jobs and more people entering the workforce, it’s a promising sign for the future of our country’s economic health.
Plus, in August, the consumer price index increased 8.3%, cooling down from the preceding two months. Since gas prices have fallen recently, the overall trend for inflation may be less worrisome than previously thought, and the 8.3% increase in the CPI was a decent surprise, though this reading is still high.
Overall, investors are displaying a lot of doom and gloom these days. Even the most optimistic investors are starting to get a little jittery. However, there’s still plenty of opportunity for those willing to look for it. Some experts believe we may be on the cusp of a hidden bull market.
If you’re looking to tap into that potential, here are three under-$10 stocks to buy now.
|ARLO
|Arlo Technologies
|$4.63
|NOK
|Nokia
|$4.42
|CPG
|Crescent Point Energy
|$7.55
Arlo Technologies (ARLO)
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is a world leader in security camera production, and its products are some of the most popular on the market. The company offers a substantive range of features that allow users to customize its security camera systems for different needs.
The company has long relied on hardware sales for most of its revenues. However, in recent years, Arlo has been working on pivoting more toward service revenues, which appears to be paying off. Arlo reported strong growth in its service business in its most recent earnings report.
Management says this is due to good execution by the Arlo team. Kurt Binder, Arlo’s new chief financial officer (CFO), is the latest addition to this team. He previously served at internet-of-things software company CalAmp as executive vice president and CFO.
Total revenue for the company reached $119 million in the second quarter, a 21% increase from the year-ago period and well above the top end of guidance. The company’s customer base has been showing a lot of resilience. Throughout the fiscal year, Arlo is scaling up annual recurring revenue, or ARR, at a rapid pace. This figure for Q2 stood at $117 million, a 67% increase from the year-ago period. ARR generates the highest margins from repeat customers and is the fastest-growing revenue segment. Investors need to take notice.
Arlo’s results across all metrics were exceptional, and it is clear that the company is moving in the right direction. It is adapting to the changing landscape of the home security market, and its focus on services is sure to continue paying off in the future.
Nokia (NOK)
Nokia (NYSE:NOK) used to be one of the most popular manufacturers in the mobile phone industry. In recent years, the company lost ground to competition from other brands, such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), so it has dropped out of the game. Nokia has shifted its focus to digital map data and licensing its intellectual property to reinvent itself. Nokia’s ultimate goal is to become a leading Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider. The company is betting that its investment in next-generation technology will help it regain its position as a global leader in the telecom industry.
In addition, Nokia is one of the leading vendors in the global push to upgrade wireless networks to 5G technologye. Nokia’s 5G network upgrade products and services support faster data speeds and capacity than current 4G networks. Additionally, these 5G products and services are already being used by major operators worldwide, including Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T), and Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD).
Nokia has a sensational track record of solid performance and has exceeded expectations in recent quarters. The Finnish mobile network maker reported a healthy second-quarter adjusted operating profit of €714 million and adjusted earnings per share figure of €0.10. Both the numbers beat analyst estimates. The company also reaffirmed its outlook for net sales. It forecasts revenues to come in between €23.5 billion and €24.7 billion this fiscal year.
The global 5G wireless network upgrade investment cycle has been larger and longer than previous cycles. Nokia’s business is booming as a result. The company’s exposure to the high-growth industry makes it one of the best under $10 stocks to buy. Indeed, Nokia is a robust company with cutting-edge products and services. Its industry-leading portfolio makes it well-positioned to take advantage of the coming 5G investment cycle. If you’re looking to tap into the emerging 5G theme, Nokia is a good buy.
Crescent Point Energy (CPG)
For years, Crescent Point (NYSE:CPG) fuelled aggressive takeovers through debt and share sales. As a result, investors wanted the company to pare down debt for several years. Those investors got their wish this year, with high oil prices helping the company slash its debt load by more than 37%.
That said, many investors are worried about how oil prices will affect Crescent Point moving forward. With prices remaining high, CPG is still making plenty of profit. But oil prices are very volatile. Over the last few months, oil prices have tumbled. The U.S. benchmark oil price recently dropped below $80 for the first time since January.
However, it’s not likely we will see a repeat of the rout in 2020, when earnings collapsed due to Covid-19. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) predicts a tighter oil market, with prices to hit $100 a barrel next quarter. The news out of Russia is also not encouraging, so we are unlikely to see a massive increase in oil supply anytime soon. According to Crescent Point, it will generate around $1.4 billion in excess cash flow during 2022, assuming an oil price of $100 per barrel, with $775 million coming during the latter half of the year.
Crescent Point’s margins will remain high under these circumstances. So, it is one of the best stocks under $10 to buy right now. A lot of volatility in the oil and gas industry will likely materialize this year. Still, Crescent Point has been doing some responsible things recently, namely decreasing debt and eliminating non-core assets. That is worth its weight in gold.
On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.