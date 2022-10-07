7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy if You Are Feeling Greedy

Billionaire Warren Buffett once said,“Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” In short, his statement encourages investors to have a contrarian view of stocks. When others are fearful, that’s when you want to buy downed stocks, such as those found on the Nasdaq Composite Index. In fact, here are seven Nasdaq stocks to buy if you’re feeling greedy.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
One of the top Nasdaq stocks to buy is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), which posted preliminary third-quarter results on Oct. 6. In those results, the company noted that revenue will grow by 29% from last year to $5.6 billion. This is sharply lower than the previous guidance of $6.7 billion. AMD blamed weak PC demand and a significant inventory correction. Revenue from AMD’s client segment will fall by 40% from last year.
AMD did not mention the impact of cryptocurrency mining on its weak results. However, Ethereum (USD-ETH) switched from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake in September. Miners likely dumped their AMD graphics cards in the used market. AMD will need to work through a massive supply glut for at least a few weeks. Sales of its upcoming Ryzen 7000 graphics card may disappoint investors. Fortunately, its launch next month is in progress. AMD needs a compelling gaming graphics card with the best price-to-performance.
Baidu (BIDU)
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is a search engine giant that has struggled to sustain advertising revenue because of a challenging macroeconomic environment. For example, Covid-19 lockdowns in China hurt ad revenue in April and May 2022. In the second half of the year, Baidu will navigate challenging uncertainties. The company is offsetting a slowdown in summer vacation volumes by developing its mobile ecosystems. For example, it is integrating e-commerce and short videos with its feed and search. The more short videos it adds, the richer its search and feed.
Chinese users will spend more time on Baidu’s platform. It will increase its attractiveness to advertisers. Baidu AI Cloud will help the company outperform the competition. Greedy investors may bet that the technology drives revenue growth. Last quarter, AI Cloud contributed to around one-fifth of Baidu’s total revenue.
Intel (INTC)
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) continued to fall after AMD issued a revenue warning. Moving forward, Intel will attempt to turnaround its core business. It will attempt to do so by spinning off Mobileye, which it acquired for $15.3 billion in 2017. “Intel previously said that it would use some funds from the Mobileye listing to build more chip factories as it embarks on a capital-intensive process to become a foundry for other chipmakers,” added CNBC contributor Kif Leswing.
Intel achieved a solid working relationship with Mobileye through the acquisition. In the years ahead, the autonomous driving sector continues innovating its technology. This increases the value of Mobileye stock, helping to lift Intel’s share price. In the PC sector, Intel announced the Raptor Lake chip. It is an impressive product. The chip reached an 8.2 GHz overclock.
Match Group (MTCH)
In the online dating sector, Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is trading nowhere near its 52-week high. Investors are worried that people will cut their online dating subscriptions amid high inflation.
In the last quarter, Match posted an 11-cent loss. Revenue rose by 12.2% Y/Y to $794.51 million. The company’s revenue in the third quarter will fall short of expectations. To reward investors, the firm needs to reverse the underperformance of Tinder. Chief Executive Officer Bernard Kim said that Tinder missed its product development schedule for the first half of the year. Match spent more effort building Explore to help increase engagement. The next step to monetization growth is innovating the user experience.
Nvidia (NVDA)
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a refresh to its highly popular graphics card. On Sept. 20, 2022, it announced the RTX 40 Series. The company said the GPU is up to four times faster. It has a new technology called DLSS 3 and Ada Loveless, the third-generation RTX architecture. NVDA stock trended lower before and after the product announcement. Markets are worried that consumers are cash-strapped, The RTX 4090 costs $1,599. The company also introduced two other models that cost $899 and $1,199. Growth investors may speculate that early adopters will buy any of the GPUs despite the high price. In addition, the company will likely limit its supply. That way, it will not compete for sales of the RTX 30 series.
Nvidia’s stock valuation is its biggest risk. The bear market in the technology sector is still unfolding. Fearful investors will avoid holding Nvidia shares. Investors with a broader view will appreciate the company’s artificial intelligence developments. Nvidia announced Jetson Orin Nano. These products power AI computers efficiently.
Starbucks (SBUX)
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) raised its dividend by 8.2%. The rich dividend will offer growth investors a steady income. Investors who picked up shares in May 2022 are enjoying paper gains. Its uptrend will continue as markets recognize Starbucks has a loyal customer base.
Founder and CEO Howard Schultz said that the company has a reinvention modernization plan that includes a CEO succession. The future CEO will have an understanding of the business. In addition, the next CEO will have global experience. Investors should expect new leadership will sustain the Starbucks growth model. The company is constantly reinventing its customer experience. Customers keep coming back to buy Starbucks goods. Next year, Starbucks expects to grow its same-store traffic. Business is returning to pre-pandemic levels. People are re-establishing old routines. Starbucks will find growth in suburban markets. In addition, it will increase its business by investing in the convenience channels of drive-through, mobile order and pay, and delivery.
Zoom Video (ZM)
Another one of the top Nasdaq stocks to buy is Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM), even though it has been in a steady downtrend for the last few months. However, it is attempting to readjust for slower growth after the pandemic. To help, Zoom will rely on its enterprise market where more than half of its revenue is through the direct channel. Competition for cloud-based phone services is fierce. Fortunately, Zoom’s prices are attractive. Bullish investors may bet that Zoom attracts more corporate customers for Zoom Phones. Revenue might become a bigger percentage of total revenue. Tech investors will pile back on ZM stock if profits expand at rates faster than the competition.
On the date of publication, Chris Lau did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.