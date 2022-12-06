Hydrogen Stocks PLUG, BE, FCEL Have a HUGE Catalyst Brewing

Hydrogen stocks may not be doing so well on Tuesday but there’s potential for a huge catalyst that could boost shares higher.
FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is part of this with the company creating its own solid oxide electrolyzer and solid oxide fuel cell platform. The company claims this will allow companies to create a more flexible energy system by incorporating hydrogen energy.
To go along with that, oil giant BP (NYSE:BP) continues to believe that hydrogen is the energy of the future. This has the oil company seeking to expand into the market with plans for its own stake in the sector over the next decade.
With all of this positive news for hydrogen stocks, it might not be a bad idea to buy them on today’s dips. This has several stocks in the market dropping today despite increasing interest in them. Let’s go over those below!
Hydrogen Stocks Falling on Tuesday
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock starts us off with the company’s shares sliding 7% as of Tuesday afternoon.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) shares join our list with the company’s stock slipping 3.7% as of this writing.
- FCEL stock closes out our list of hydrogen shares to watch with a 7.7% decline this afternoon.
