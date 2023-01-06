New Special Event: Louis Navellier’s Big Energy Bet

6 Things to Know About Atlis Motor Vehicles as AMV Stock Surges Today

AMV is rising on heavy trading today

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Jan 4, 2023, 1:21 pm EST
  • Atlis Motor Vehicles (AMV) stock is rising without recent news.
  • Instead, heavy trading is sending shares higher today.
  • Let’s get into the details traders need to know about this small electric vehicle (EV) company below!
AMV Stock. Photo of charging port on electric vehicle (EV) plugged into and being charged

Source: shutterstock.com/Nixx Photography

Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) stock is on the move Wednesday despite a lack of news from the electric vehicle (EV) company.

Instead, traders are seeing shares of AMV stock climb higher alongside heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 3 million shares have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is only about 259,000 shares.

Taking into account that low average trading volume, as well as AMV’s price of about $3.60 per share and market capitalization of about $34 million, investors will want to be careful investing in this stock. That’s because the penny stock may be getting targeted by retail traders for a pump and dump — especially considering the lack of news from the company.

For those still interested in AMV stock, though, here are a few facts about Atlis Motor Vehicles to keep in mind!

Atlis Motor Vehicles Details

  • Atlis Motor Vehicles went public without an initial public offering (IPO).
  • Instead, the company elected for a Reg A public listing.
  • Mark Hanchett leads the company as its founder and CEO.
  • Atlis is based out of Mesa, Arizona.
  • In particular, Atlis is focused on developing EV battery technology.
  • The company is also developing its own line of EV work trucks.

AMV stock is up 18.4% as of Wednesday afternoon.

Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Electric Vehicles

Penny Stocks

