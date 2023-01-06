6 Things to Know About Atlis Motor Vehicles as AMV Stock Surges Today

Atlis Motor Vehicles (NASDAQ:AMV) stock is on the move Wednesday despite a lack of news from the electric vehicle (EV) company.
Instead, traders are seeing shares of AMV stock climb higher alongside heavy trading today. As of this writing, more than 3 million shares have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is only about 259,000 shares.
Taking into account that low average trading volume, as well as AMV’s price of about $3.60 per share and market capitalization of about $34 million, investors will want to be careful investing in this stock. That’s because the penny stock may be getting targeted by retail traders for a pump and dump — especially considering the lack of news from the company.
For those still interested in AMV stock, though, here are a few facts about Atlis Motor Vehicles to keep in mind!
Atlis Motor Vehicles Details
- Atlis Motor Vehicles went public without an initial public offering (IPO).
- Instead, the company elected for a Reg A public listing.
- Mark Hanchett leads the company as its founder and CEO.
- Atlis is based out of Mesa, Arizona.
- In particular, Atlis is focused on developing EV battery technology.
- The company is also developing its own line of EV work trucks.
AMV stock is up 18.4% as of Wednesday afternoon.
Investors looking for more of the latest stock market news will want to stick around!
InvestorPlace has all of that news ready to go in one place! Among that is what has shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS), Cryptyde (NASDAQ:TYDE) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock moving today. You can find out more at the links below!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- The Sleep Apnea News That Has VVOS Stock Soaring Today
- Cryptyde Investor Alert: Why Is Blockchain Penny Stock TYDE Up 100% Today?
- Hey, Tesla Investors! Cathie Wood Is Betting on TSLA Stock (Again).
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.