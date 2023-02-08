Dear TSLA Stock Fans, Get Ready for a ‘Master Plan’ on March 1

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock fans will want to keep an eye on the company when March 1 rolls around!
That’s when Tesla will hold its next investor day presentation. And it’s not just any presentation as founder and CEO Elon Musk has major plans for the event. He intends to show off “Master Plan 3” during the meeting.
What is this new master plan that Musk has in the works? According to his tweet, it will cover the “path to a fully sustainable energy future for Earth.” If true, that could be a major catalyst for TSLA stock.
More Investor Day Details
The upcoming Tesla investor day will be held at its Gigafactory Texas location. The event will be live-streamed, with an option allowing some institutional and retail investors to attend in person. According to the company’s website, this event will go over “long term expansion plans, generation 3 platform, capital allocation,” as well as other subjects.
Musk tweeting about the event is increasing interest in TSLA stock today. That has some 47 million shares on the move as of this writing. However, that’s still well below its daily average trading volume of about 151 million shares.
TSLA stock is up 2.2% as of Wednesday morning and has increased 86.1% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.