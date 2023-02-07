The 7 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for February 2023

After a rough year, investors are turning to the best monthly dividend stocks to get back on the right track. That’s because dividend stocks are a reliable way to generate passive income and shield their portfolios. from market chaos. Whether you’re looking for extra wealth or building your financial future, investing in dividend stocks is an ideal choice to start 2023 with confidence.
One of the great advantages of monthly dividend stocks is that they work optimally with life’s typical demands and schedules. Monthly payments from these stocks below, for example, easily align with the regular cycles of everyday bills, like rent, utility payments, internet, and so on. Moreover, monthly dividends make it easier to budget effectively, offer protection against unexpected fluctuations, and effectively meet financial goals.
|O
|Realty Income
|$67.73
|LTC
|LTC Properties
|$37.41
|EPR
|EPR Properties
|$42.97
|PRT
|PermRock Royalty
|$7.25
|SCM
|Stellus Capital
|$14.80
|SBR
|Sabine Royalty
|$82.66
|STAG
|Stag Industrial
|$36.35
Realty Income (O)
One of the best monthly dividend stocks to consider is Realty Income (NYSE:O) offers a healthy 4.4% yield while growing its payout for 26 consecutive years. The company focuses primarily on essential services such as groceries, hardware stores, and pharmacies, making it less vulnerable to competition from digital juggernauts like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). These fundamentals make Realty Income an attractive option among monthly dividend stocks, offering investors security and solid returns.
LTC Properties (LTC)
LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) provides living communities and skilled nursing centers across the U.S. Plus, as baby boomers move into retirement life in bigger numbers than ever, there will undoubtedly be greater demand for senior care facilities. Even better, the REIT carries a healthy dividend yield of 6.09%. In addition, by investing in this REIT, investors are potentially looking at a long-term income play, given its focus on healthcare and aging demographics.
EPR Properties (EPR)
With more than 350 properties under its control, EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has become one of the most successful REITs on the market. It offers investments into entertainment and leisure properties such as amusement parks, movie theaters, and ski resorts, providing a unique opportunity for those looking to expand their portfolios. More importantly, EPR offers a 7.73% yield with monthly payouts.
After a remarkable run of success, EPR faced some challenges in 2022. The rise of the so-called revenge travel phenomenon compromised EPR’s business. However, the industry disruption and rising inflationary pressures made entertainment options like movie theaters more appealing due to their affordability. This presents a strong tailwind for the business, with people exploring alternative sources of amusement that suit their budgets.
PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT)
PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) is an exciting opportunity for investors who want exposure to the lucrative oil and natural gas industries. It works as a grantor trust, owning 80% net profits interest in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of west Texas. The trust is majority owned by Boaz Energy, which holds 10% of PRT.
The trusts’ operating results have been impressive over the past year due to the robustness in oil and gas prices. Gross profit and EBIT margins have edged over their 5-year averages, while revenue growth has grown by triple-digit margins in the past 12 months. Naturally, the most attractive part of PBT stock’s portfolio is its monthly dividend payout, yielding over 4.5%. Moreover, its payouts have grown by 12.5% over the past five years.
Stellus Capital (SCM)
Based out of Houston, Texas, Stellus Capital (NYSE:SCM) achieved great success by taking private middle-market companies with anywhere between $5 million and $50 million in EBITDA. Moreover, it has over 80 active investments and is managing over $2.8 billion in assets. SCM has built a very impressive portfolio, with a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14% over the last three years and an even higher return on equity of 9.6%. This incredible success cannot be attributed to casual investments, as SCM focuses on one-on-one relationships with its borrowers.
This puts it at the front lines of venture debt financing rounds, allowing it to build mutual trust and understanding within its partnerships. Furthermore, the management’s careful due diligence ensures a high-quality borrower base adding robust stability to its monthly dividends.
Sabine Royalty (SBR)
Sabine Royalty (NYSE:SBR) is an ideal investment opportunity for investors who would like to benefit from the vast oil and gas space in the U.S. SBR holds financial interest in properties located in six different U.S. states: Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. As a royalty trust, dividend distributions aren’t taxable, a major plus for those looking to maximize their potential return.
The volatility in the oil and gas industry has been a boon for SBR stock over the past 12 months. Even though a barrel of oil is not as high as last year, prices are still more than 30% higher than they were in January 2021, creating an interesting opportunity for investors. Meanwhile, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to impact the price of natural gas due to retaliatory sanctions placed on Russia by the Western world. The added pressure on gas prices gives SBR shareholders a great reason to stay bullish on the stock which could see its 10% dividend yield grow at a healthy pace over time.
Stag Industrial (STAG)
Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) specializes in industrial facilities, dominates the eCommerce realm, and has successfully managed 95 leases covering 13.7 million square feet of space. Consequently, its prospects remain strong as they continue to benefit from this resilient industry.
It appears that STAG has had to stay with the times to stay profitable, and their current situation is a good indication of those efforts. While 2020 and 2021 were defined by an increase in eCommerce sales during the pandemic, 2022 was all about revenge travel as restrictions eased out. Ecommerce looks like it has been making a comeback as of late, which could potentially yield a favorable outcome for STAG if they have been able to capitalize on this renewed interest. Furthermore, it offers a stellar dividend yield of 4%, with monthly payouts growing for over 11 consecutive years.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.