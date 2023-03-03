3 Meme Stocks That Are a Must-Sell in March

Meme stocks, also known as Reddit stocks or social media stocks, have captured the attention of many investors over the past year due to their volatile price movements and popularity on online forums. While some investors have profited significantly from these stocks, others have suffered large losses. As we head into the end of the first quarter of 2023, it is an excellent time to reassess your portfolio and consider meme stocks to sell that may no longer be a wise investment choice.
In particular, the three meme stocks below have produced outsized gains in the past. However, I don’t think this is the time to take a gamble on them.
Here’s why March may be a good time to put the following names on your list of meme stocks to sell.
|GME
|GameStop
|$18.65
|AMC
|AMC Entertainment
|$6.25
|BBBY
|Bed Bath & Beyond
|$1.39
GameStop (GME)
GameStop (NYSE:GME) has been one of the market’s most discussed and closely monitored stocks in recent years. Despite the intense debate surrounding its rapid ascent and ensuing instability, a few essential elements distinguish it from other meme stocks.
GameStop enjoys favorable conditions in the stock market due to its strong momentum, prominent ownership by recognized retail investors, a considerable proportion of its float held by its transfer agent, and a solid financial standing with positive cash flow.
In the most recent quarter, GameStop announced positive cash flow for the first time since Q1 2021. Third-quarter cash flow amounted to $177.3 million, a significant improvement from last year’s outflow of $293.7 million.
That’s great. However, general market sentiment has soured for GME stock, with investors valuing fundamentals over hype. Shares have dropped sharply from their February highs.
I think selling pressure is likely to continue throughout March as macro headwinds persist. As investors flee higher-risk equities, put this one at the top of your list of meme stocks to sell. You don’t want to be on the wrong side of what could be a market-wide move lower in March.
AMC Entertainment (AMC)
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is another popular meme stock retail investors have focused on in recent years. Like GameStop, AMC surged to greatness following short-squeeze events in 2021. Also like GameStop, AMC stock is down significantly from its highs.
This move comes despite recent announcements from AMC on variable ticket pricing and a post-pandemic rebound in theater traffic. Perhaps that’s because the writing is on the wall. Streaming is taking significant market share from theaters. Many moviegoers would prefer to watch a new release in the comfort of their own homes. The popcorn is (much) cheaper and no one’s going to kick your seat.
Of course, there’s also the ongoing drama around share issuance, whether in the form of AMC stock or AMC Preferred Equity units, which is creating a headwind for investors. If the company continues to tap equity markets to fund its loss-producing model, shareholders stand to lose the most. This is becoming apparent, even among those bullish in the community.
AMC is one stock I think should be valued significantly lower than where it is today. It’s not the future, and there’s little in the way of innovation investors can point to as reason to buy shares. Don’t whistle past the graveyard and try to get cute holding this stock in March.
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) recently became one of the most popular meme stocks. Despite concerns about the possibility of bankruptcy, many investors have been willing to take a risk on the struggling stock.
But therein lies the issue with Bed Bath & Beyond. It’s a retailer that’s about to go bankrupt.
While bankruptcy proceedings can be positive for a company looking to restructure, I think Bed Bath & Beyond is a company beyond saving. With suppliers seemingly cutting off the company and store shelves emptier than they’ve been in a long time, there are structural issues that may not be fixed overnight by a restructuring. Who’s going to want to supply Bed Bath & Beyond moving forward when there’s a solid likelihood they’ll receive pennies on the dollar for the inventory supplied?
According to a recent report by Bloomberg, even hedge funds are looking to step away. A potential cash infusion for the company has certain conditions tied to the release of funds. If BBBY stock continues to tank, it’s unclear whether the company will be able to escape the jaws of bankruptcy.
For now, this stock clearly has too much risk to buy. It’s a buyer-beware market, and BBBY stock is one I think investors should be extremely wary of right now.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.