5 Investors Betting Big on Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Stock

One of the biggest movers in today’s market is Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD). Unfortunately for investors, that’s because DBD stock has plunged more than 55% in today’s session.
As fellow InvestorPlace contributor William White pointed out in a recent piece, this decline is tied to the release of the company’s annual shareholder letter. In this letter, the company outlined various liquidity concerns that have investors hitting sell today.
Additionally, the company filed a proxy statement ahead of its shareholder meeting. This statement indicates that the company could look to raise its authorized share count in a bid to shore up liquidity.
As a company with close ties to the banking sector, any discussion around liquidity isn’t a good thing. Indeed, over the past week, we’ve seen some rather notable banks collapse. Accordingly, expectations that smaller-cap companies could see a similar fate have shares of DBD stock sinking in today’s session.
With that said, let’s dive into which institutional investors may have the most exposure to this company right now.
Top Five Investors in DBD Stock
According to Yahoo Finance, here are the top five institutional investors in Diebold Nixdorf:
- Vanguard owns 4.9 million shares or 6.3% of the company.
- Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) owns 4.5 million shares or 5.7% of the company.
- Millenium Management, LLC owns 4 million shares or 5% of the company.
- Sapience Investments, LLC owns 3.9 million shares or 4.9% of the company.
- Beach Point Capital Management owns 2.9 million shares or 3.7% of the company.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.