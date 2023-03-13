Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

We’re starting off the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Monday!
Moving stocks this morning is acquisition news, a major investment, and bank stocks falling hard.
Let’s get into that news below!
Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) stock is rocketing close to 262% on news Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is acquiring the company.
- Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) shares are soaring more than 39% after announcing inducement equity awards after-hours on Friday.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) stock is surging over 30% after meeting the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 study.
- AGBA Group Holding (NASDAQ:AGBA) shares are gaining more than 19% on no clear news this morning.
- Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) stock is increasing over 18% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) shares are climbing more than 18% in early morning trading.
- Ault Alliance (NYSEMKT:AULT) stock is rising over 17% after terminating an at-the-market offering.
- Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares are getting a more than 16% boost after getting a $43 million investment.
- Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) stock is jumping over 12% on Monday morning.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares are up more than 12% in trading today.
10 Top Losers
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) stock is crashing over 68% as SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) pulls bank stocks down.
- PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) shares are plummeting more than 40% alongside other bank stocks.
- Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) stock is diving over 33% as it joins the bank stock crash.
- PacWest Bancorp – Depositary Shares Each Representing a 1/40th Interest in a Share of 7.75% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (NASDAQ:PACWP) are tumbling more than 24% alongside the main shares.
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) stock is taking an over 15% beating this morning.
- EUDA Health Holdings (NASDAQ:EUDA) shares are sliding more than 15% without any recent news.
- Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) stock is falling over 14% with other bank stocks today.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares are slipping more than 13% today.
- MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index 3X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:BNKU) stock is dipping over 12% with today’s bank dip.
- Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 12%.
