Why Are Bank Stocks CS, UBS, DB Down Today?

Bank stocks aren’t doing well on Wednesday as the continued fallout of the SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) collapse weighs on the sector.
The big news keeping bank stocks down comes from Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS). The Swiss bank is no longer able to receive financial support from Saudi National Bank, which is one of its top investors.
According to Saudi National Bank, it can’t provide any addition funding to Credit Suisse due to regulatory issues. The bank notes that it already holds a 9.9% stake in CS stock. Anymore would take it above 10% and that’s not allowed under current regulations.
That news sent shares of CS stock falling on Wednesday as fear spreads across the banking sector. This resulted in in a few other bank stocks also dropping alongside CS shares today. Let’s get into that below!
Bank Stocks Down On Wednesday
- CS stock starts us off today with the company’s shares down 16.4% as of Wednesday morning.
- UBS (NYSE:UBS) joins the bank shares falling today with a 7.8% decline as of this writing.
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) finishes off four list of dropping bank shares today with the company’s stock sliding 8.9% on Wednesday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.