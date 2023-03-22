Why Are Meme Stocks GME, AMC, BBBY Up Today?

Meme stocks are on the move Wednesday as investors celebrate a recent earnings report from GameStop (NYSE:GME).
The big news here is GameStop turning in a surprise profit for the fourth quarter of 2022. That saw the company’s earnings per share come in at 16 cents, which is well above the -13 cents per share Wall Street was expecting.
Fans of GME stock will also note that this is the first time in two years the video game retailer has reported a quarterly profit. That’s further cause for celebration and helps explain the meme stock rally today.
It’s not uncommon for positive news from one meme stock to lift other meme shares higher. That appears to be what’s happening today as traders see other meme stocks take off alongside GameStop and its Q4 report.
Let’s go over the latest meme stock movements below!
Meme Stocks Up On Wednesday
- GME stock starts us off with the video game retail company’s shares rising 40% as of Wednesday morning.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is next with the movie theater company’s stock climbing 3.8% this morning.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock initially started out higher in early morning trading but has since given those gains up. BBBY is now down 1.7%.
There’s even more stock market news traders will want to know about below!
It’s not just meme stocks on the move today as there’s plenty of other stock market coverage for Wednesday! Among that is what has shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS), Luminar (NASDAQ:LAZR) and 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock moving today. You can read up on all of this news at the links below!
More Wednesday Stock Market News
- SSYS Stock Alert: Stratasys Rejects Nano Dimension’s Takeover Offer
- LAZR Stock Price Predictions: Why This Analyst Says Luminar Is Worth Just $5
- Why Is 89bio (ETNB) Stock Up 34% Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.