ASTS Stock Alert: Why Is AST SpaceMobile Up Today?

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) stock is getting a boost on Tuesday after the company announced its first successful voice call in space.
According to the company, it completed a two-way voice call between two normal smartphones. It did so with the use of its BlueWalker 3 satellite. The call was made between the Midland, Texas area to Rakuten in Japan with a Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone.
AST SpaceMobile points out that this is the first time anyone has ever completed a direct voice connection through space to a normal cellular device. This validates the company’s patented system and architecture, which furthers its business plan to connect more of the world.
Abel Avellan, chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile, said the following about the news.
“Achieving what many once considered impossible, we have reached the most significant milestone to date in our quest to deliver global cellular broadband from space. While we take a moment to celebrate this tremendous accomplishment, we remain focused on the path ahead and pivotal next steps that get us closer to our goal of transforming the way the world connects.”
ASTS Stock Movement On Tuesday
Investors are also celebrating today’s news with heavy trading of ASTS stock. As of this writing, more than 8.7 million shares of the company’s stock have been traded. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 1.8 million shares.
ASTS stock is up 2.6% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.