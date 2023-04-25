Dear ZEV Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for April 28

Lightning Emotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock fans will want to keep an eye on the company’s shares when April 28 rolls around.
That’s when the company expects shares of ZEV stock to start trading on a split-adjusted basis. The company is enacting a one-for-20 reverse stock split after markets close on April 27, which is this coming Thursday.
Lightning Emotors notes that the reverse stock split will see it consolidate 20 shares of ZEV stock into a single share. This will boost the company’s share price without altering investors’ stakes in the company.
The reverse stock split is likely the company’s effort to increase its stock price. The prior closing price for ZEV stock was roughly 24 cents per share. That low price allows for easy manipulation of the stock and also puts it in danger of being delisted.
How This Is Affecting ZEV Stock Today
While a reverse stock split has no technical effect on the overall value of an investment, investors still don’t often react well to them. They harm confidence in the company, which sometimes sees shareholders selling the stock leading up to the split.
For example, some 2.1 million shares of ZEV stock have changed hands as of this writing. That’s already above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 1.7 million shares. Also, ZEV stock is down 28.8% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.