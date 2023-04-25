Convergence Is Coming: 1,000% Shockwave Imminent

Nikola (NKLA) Stock Pops on Canadian Expansion News

NKLA stock is climbing as it expands into Alberta

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Apr 25, 2023, 10:02 am EDT
  • Nikola (NKLA) stock is rising as the electric vehicle (EV) company expands into Canada.
  • That has it selling two of its vehicles in Alberta, Canada for testing.
  • This comes as Canada seeks to reduce carbon emissions.
Source: Nikola Press Center

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock is getting a boost on Tuesday following news that the EV company is expanding its business to Canada.

According to a press release from the EV company, it’s expanded into Alberta, Canada with the sale of a Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and a Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV). These were sold to the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA).

AMTA intends to introduce these vehicles in its Hydrogen Commercial Vehicle Demonstrations Project. The organization has also secured the refueling support needed for them from Nikola.

Doug Paisley, Board chair at AMTA, said the following about the purchase.

“We are excited to put these Nikola trucks to work in Alberta and begin collecting performance data, raising awareness to this advanced technology, promoting early adoption, and creating industry confidence in such an innovative technology.”

What This Means For NKLA Stock

Investors are excited about what this news means for NKLA stock. If the performance of the vehicles goes well, it could result in more deals with Canadian agencies seeking out the company’s offerings.

That’s especially true as Canada is moving toward decarbonization. If the country continues down this route, it will likely mean more business for Nikola, which would be a benefit to NKLA stock.

NKLA stock is up slightly as of Tuesday morning after seeing larger gains during pre-market trading.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

