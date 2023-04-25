COIN Stock Alert: What to Know as Coinbase Sues the SEC

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is a hot topic on Tuesday as the crypto exchange company is suing the SEC for an answer to regulations.
According to a blog post from Coinbase, it has filed a suit in federal court to force an answer from the SEC concerning crypto exchange regulation. This follows a petition from Coinbase for updated guidance concerning digital assets.
Coinbase argues that the SEC has to respond to its petition as required by the Administrative Procedure Act. Even if the agency answers no to the request, it would allow the crypto exchange to challenge the decision and seek rulemaking.
Coinbase points out that even without an answer, the SEC has been cracking down on crypto exchanges. This would suggest that the agency has made up its mind about the decision, but hasn’t provided Coinbase with the required public answer. That’s why it’s suing the SEC for one.
COIN’s Stance On The Lawsuit
Paul Grewal, chief legal officer at Coinbase, said the following in a blog post.
“Regulatory clarity is overdue for our industry. Yet Coinbase and other crypto companies are facing potential regulatory enforcement actions from the SEC, even though we have not been told how the SEC believes the law applies to our business. The rulemaking process is a critical step to giving the public notice about what activities they can and cannot engage in. So until the crypto industry gets that clarity, we will continue to take every step available to us to seek it, which includes today’s filing.”
COIN stock is up 1.5% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.