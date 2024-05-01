VIK Stock IPO: 7 Things to Know as Viking Holdings Starts Trading Today

Wall Street is abuzz over the Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) stock initial public offering (IPO) as the cruise operator begins trading today.
With the offering, Viking raised $1.54 billion on about 64 million shares, implying a valuation of about $10.3 billion. This makes it one of the largest U.S. stock market debuts so far this year. Viking priced its IPO close to the top end of its range at $24 per share.
The company is set to begin trading later today, as investors eagerly await the chance to grab up one of the most promising offerings in recent memory.
Viking is perhaps best-known for art and history-rich river tours throughout much of Europe, although its fleet now expands across the globe. Despite the expansion, Viking still primarily appeals to older, wealthier travelers seeking a more luxury experience.
“We maintain a clear focus on our most relevant customer group: English-speaking travelers aged 55 years old and over, who have the time, money and desire to explore the world,” wrote Viking founder and CEO Torstein Hagen. “We do not try to be all things to all people, which is why we only offer a single-language experience on board our ships; there are no casinos; and children under 18 are not allowed.”
So, what do you need to know about Viking ahead of its stock market debut?
7 Things to Know About the VIK Stock IPO
- Viking will trade on the New York Stock Exchange later on Wednesday, May 1, under the “VIK” ticker symbol.
- Viking’s IPO represents something of a comeback for the U.S. IPO market after a relatively dry few years. VIK joins the likes of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) and Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) in this year’s IPO class.
- The company was founded in 1997 with just four river vessels. It now commands a fleet of more than 90 vessels.
- Viking reported sales of $4.7 billion in 2023
- Presently, Viking employs over 10,000 workers in more than 90 countries.
- According to Bloomberg, Viking is the second-largest consumer-focused company to go public in the U.S. so far this year, following the $1.57 billion IPO by Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) in January.
- Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, UBS, Wells Fargo, HSBC and Morgan Stanley are primarily underwriting Viking’s IPO.
On the date of publication, Shrey Dua did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.