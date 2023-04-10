SPECIAL REPORT 5 Hypergrowth Stocks With 10X Potential in 2023

Is Tesla Stock a Buy? Here’s My Call.

Tesla faces multiple challenges, making TSLA stock unattractive at this point

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Apr 10, 2023, 6:25 am EDT
  • Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) increasing competition and tough challenges, along with the recent gains of TSLA stock, have left the shares fairly valued.
  • Several recent warning signs about Tesla have arisen recently.
  • The risk/reward ratios of other automakers are more favorable than that of TSLA stock.
TSLA stock - Is Tesla Stock a Buy? Here’s My Call.

Source: franz12 / Shutterstock.com

After Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock rebounded sharply this year in-line with my previous predictions, I believe that the shares are fairly valued.

Although the automaker’s delivery growth and brand remain strong, there are signs that the demand for its EVs is waning. Some of its threats and weaknesses could start significantly, negatively affecting its financial results in the coming quarters.

Given these points, I advise investors to sell TSLA stock at this point and instead buy the shares of several other automakers whose risk-return ratios are more favorable.

TSLA Tesla $185.06

Tesla’s Delivery Growth and Brand Are Still Solid

Tesla delivered slightly more EVs than expected in the first quarter, and its deliveries jumped 36% versus the same period a year earlier. Considering that data, I believe that Tesla’s sales growth and its brand remain quite strong for now. I have seen no data point or information showing the automaker’s growth or brand has meaningfully deteriorated.

Tesla’s Model Y was the best-selling vehicle overall in Sweden last month, boding very well for the popularity of that EV and of Tesla in Europe.

Signs of Potential Trouble on the Horizon

Excess supply is one sign of problems for TSLA stock, according to Fortune. Tesla has blamed the increased inventory on its decision to export a higher percentage of EVs later in the quarter. Still, investors should be concerned about the magnitude of the increase.

Another piece of information that caught my eye was this article in CleanTechnica about the high maintenance costs one owner of a Model 3 experienced.

The author claims he spent over $6,400 maintaining his Model 3 which has 90,000 miles on it. He’s had to repair the EV’s wheel alignment twice, he had to replace an aero shield twice, the arm ball joint had to be resealed, and the battery and drive had to be replaced.

Based on information from Consumer Reports Elon Musk’s company is great at keeping its brand strong, good at software, and not very good at ensuring its auto parts and components work properly.

The CleanTechnica article has made me more convinced of the latter point. And with competition heating up for Tesla as more longtime automakers release multiple EV models, slowing demand growth could indeed contribute to the automaker’s rising inventories.

Tesla is still testing its Cybertruck, and I don’t feel a great deal of buzz and excitement around that EV. Further, Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Ford (NYSE:F) have gotten a big head start on Tesla in the battle for the consumer trucks category.

And finally, Tesla is the target of several investigations by Washington that could cause trouble for it down the road.

Better Risk-Reward Ratios

I think there are several auto stocks whose risk-reward ratios are much better than Tesla, whose forward price-earnings ratio is now a hefty 51 and whose market capitalization stands at a huge $588 billion.

Chinese EV maker Xpeng (NASDAQ:XPEV), whose self-driving system appears to be significantly ahead of Tesla’s. GM (NYSE:GM) is firing on all cylinders and has a promising upcoming EV lineup. Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) is already doing well with EVs and is the world’s second largest automaker by unit sales. The valuations of both GM stock and Volkswagen are extremely low.

As of the date of publication, Larry Ramer owned shares of RIVN and XPEV. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been PLUG, XOM and solar stocks. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

Consumer Discretionary, Automotive, Electric Vehicles

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2023/04/is-tesla-stock-a-buy-heres-my-call/.

©2023 InvestorPlace Media, LLC