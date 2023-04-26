Why Is Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Stock Down 24% Today?

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock is falling on Wednesday as the company’s recent bankruptcy announcement weighs on shares.
Bed Bath & Beyond announced a voluntary bankruptcy filing earlier this week that has sent shares on a wild ride. This comes as the retail company has struggled for months. It also lines up with predictions from experts that the company was preparing for bankruptcy.
With this news, what little value that’s left of BBBY stock is being eroded even further. There doesn’t seem to be a path forward for the company as it failed to raise the funds needed to continue operations.
What to Do With BBBY Stock
With that knowledge in hand, investors are selling their stakes in the troubled retailer. This has some 19 million shares of BBBY stock changing hands as of Wednesday morning. It’s possible the stock will see a rally in the coming days, but investors should be wary of a potential pump-and-dump as traders manipulate the stock.
Considering that BBBY has fallen into penny stock territory, it’s more than just a risky investment. Traders will want to steer clear of shares as any investment in them will likely sour as the bankruptcy continues.
BBBY stock is down 23.7% during pre-market trading on Wednesday.
