Why Is Windtree Therapeutics (WINT) Stock Down 58% Today?

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) stock is falling on Thursday after the company announced the departure of its Chairman of the Board of Directors.
James Huang is departing from Windtree Therapeutics for a couple of reasons. The former Chairman of the company said part of that is to better focus on his other businesses. The second is disappointment over the company’s securities not reflecting their true value.
Here’s what Huang said in his resignation letter to Windtree Therapeutics.
“Unfortunately, it is also my view that the market price of Windtree’s securities has heretofore not reflected their true value had alternative strategies other than a substantial transfer of ownership interest away from existing shareholders been operationalized. To that end, I can no longer in good conscience continue to support the Company either as a member of the Board or as one of its shareholders.”
How This Affects WINT Stock Today
With news of the Chairman’s resignation comes heavy trading of WINT stock on Thursday. As of this writing, more than 3.3 million shares of the company’s stock are changing hands. That’s a major increase over the company’s daily average trading volume of 501,000 shares.
WINT stock is down 58.4% during pre-market trading on Thursday.
