Why Is Dermata Therapeutics (DRMA) Stock Up 22% Today?

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) stock is on the rise Thursday following an update concerning its moderate-to-severe acne treatment.
The big news here is the FDA signed off on the company’s ability to hold a Phase 3 clinical trial of DMT310. That comes after the company submitted details of its Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls procedures, which meet FDA standards.
To go along with this, Dermata Therapeutics also sent in its end of phase 2 meeting package to the FDA. This covers the clinical requirements needed for its Phase 3 clinical trial. It expects feedback from the regulators by the end of June 2023.
What This Means For DRMA Stock
These approvals from the FDA put the company one step closer to commercialization. If all goes well, it hopes to start a Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2023. The company is hopeful for positive results that will allow it to sell the acne drug.
The idea of this has investors excited this morning with heavy strong taking place. As of this writing, more than 1.4 million shares of DRMA stock have changed hands. That’s closing in on its daily average trading volume of about 2.2 million shares.
DRMA stock is up 21.9% during pre-market trading on Thursday.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.