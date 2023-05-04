SHOP Stock Alert: Shopify Sells Logistics Arm to Flexport

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stock is on the rise Thursday after the e-commerce company revealed plans to sell its logistics arm to Flexport.
Shopify won’t be getting any funds directly from Flexport as part of this sale. Instead, the company will receive a 13% stake in Flexport for its logistics business. To go along with that, the company will gain the right to name one person to the Flexport Board of Directors.
In addition to this, the sale of Shopify’s logistics division will see Flexport become its official logistics partner. This will also see the company act as the preferred provider for Shop Promise.
Harish Abbott, co-founder and CEO of Deliverr, will oversee the sale alongside Flexport CEO Dave Clark. The two companies are expecting the deal to close during the second quarter of the year.
Why The Logistics Sale?
Shopify started to focus more on building out its logistics arm during the Covid-19 pandemic. At that time, e-commerce was on the rise as lockdowns saw more people shopping from home. However, the end of lockdowns has resulted in customers returning to brick-and-mortar stores.
As a result, Shopify has seen its revenue fall from the highs it experienced during the pandemic. One of the things weighing on it is its logistics business, which is likely why it’s selling the division to Flexport.
SHOP stock is up 19.1% as of Thursday morning.
Investors can find even more of the latest stock market news below!
We’ve got all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Thursday! Among that is what has shares of PacWest Bank (NASDAQ:PACW), First Horizon (NYSE:FHN), and Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) stock moving today. All of that news is ready to go at the following links!
More Thursday Stock Market News
- Why Is PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Stock Down 38% Today?
- Why Is First Horizon (FHN) Stock Down 43% Today?
- Why Is Arconic (ARNC) Stock Up 28% Today?
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.