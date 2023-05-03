Why Is Akanda (AKAN) Stock Up 114% Today?

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock is on the rise Wednesday after the cannabis company released its annual report.
Akanda originally filed a notice with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) yesterday noting that it would be late in filing its annual report. However, it then filed its Form 20-F later that day.
Investors are reacting well to the filing, which has resulted in AKN stock rising today. This also comes alongside heavy trading of the shares. As of this writing, more than 8.8 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. To put that in perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is closer to 290,000 shares.
It’s worth pointing out that AKAN is a penny stock. That means volatility is a strong concern for investors in the shares. This also means investors may want to be careful about taking a stake in the company with today’s rally.
What To Know About AKAN Stock
Akanda is a cannabis company that was founded in 2021 and operates out of the U.K. The company’s focus is on creating a supply chain that provides cannabis seeds to patients in the U.K. and Europe. It went public in March 2022 through a $16 million initial public offering (IPO).
AKAN stock is up 114.4% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed