Why Is Charge Enterprises (CRGE) Stock Down Today?

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) stock is sliding on Thursday despite several instances of insider buying at the EV charging company.
A series of filings with the SEC reveals insider buying from several leaders at the company. Normally, this is the kind of news that would inspire confidence in traders and boost the price of a company’s stock.
However, that’s not what’s happening today. Instead, shares of CRGE stock experienced a slump in pre-market trading this morning. It’s mostly recovered from that as of this writing but is still down almost 1%.
Let’s break down that insider buying real quick below!
Insider Buying Of CRGE Stock
- Charge Enterprises director Philip Scala bought 5,000 shares of CRGE stock for an average price of $1.13 each.
- President Mark LaNeve purchased 20,256 shares of CRGE at an average price of $1.12.
- Gary Jacobs, another CRGE director, acquired 1,000 shares of the stock for an average price of $1.0891 each.
- A second transaction saw Jacobs acquire an additional 2,000 shares of the stock for an average price of $1.06 each.
- Leah Schweller, Chief Financial Officer of Charge Enterprises, bought 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.11 each.
Investors will also note that CRGE stock isn’t seeing much in the way of trading this morning. Just over 7,000 shares have changed hands, as compared to its daily average of about 423,000 shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.