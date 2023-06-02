Why Are Telecom Stocks T, VZ, TMUS Down Today?

Telecom stocks are falling on Friday as investors react to rumors that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is preparing to bring major competition to the market.
According to insiders, the e-commerce platform is allegedly in talks to offer inexpensive or free wireless phone service to customers that sign up for Amazon Prime. If true, that could steal away customers from larger telecom providers.
In addition to this, there have been reports swirling that DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is in talks to act as the provider of wireless services to Amazon’s customers. That could be a boon to DISH stock as it would bring in more customers for its 5G service, which it has spent years preparing for with infrastructure upgrades.
Investors will note that Amazon has denied recent rumors that it plans to add mobile phone services to Prime. Even so, that doesn’t change the fact that investors in traditional telecom companies are wary about the idea of it entering the field.
Telecom Stocks Down Today
- AT&T (NYSE:T) stock is falling 5% as of Friday morning alongside the reports.
- The idea of an Amazon phone service has shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stock dropping 5.1% today.
- Investors in T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) also aren’t happy about the idea of AMZN entering the wireless phone market with shares dropping this morning.
Investors will also note that reports of DISH Network working with Amazon on the wireless plans is boosting its stock. As of this writing, DISH shares were up 21.6%. Likewise, AMZN stock is climbing 2.3% higher on Friday morning.
