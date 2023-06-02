Why Are Stocks Up Today?

Stocks are up on Friday and investors are seeking answers as to why the market is heading higher today.
There are a few factors affecting the stock market that explains why shares are rising today. First off, let’s talk about the Senate voting to approve a bill that increases the debt ceiling in the U.S. This came as the deadline for delaying the U.S. debt crisis closed in, which could have been a major problem for markets.
In connection with the debt ceiling drama, there’s also potentially good news for the stock market coming later this month. Federal Reserve officials have been suggesting that the organization may skip increasing interest rates during its meeting this month.
The Fed has been increasing interest rates for over a year now as it tries to reign in ongoing inflation. There’s been evidence that it plans to slow these rate increases recently, and now there’s talk it could skip an increase in June due to the recent debt ceiling concerns. This is also likely helping raise stocks up today.
Finally, investors can point to the latest jobs report as another positive catalyst pushing stocks up today. According to this report, the U.S. added 339,000 jobs during May while unemployment increased to 3.7%. These are both strong signs for the U.S. economy, which is lifting investors’ spirits today.
Stock Market Movement On Friday
- The Dow Jones is rising roughly 1.3% as of Friday morning.
- The S&P 500 is climbing close to 1% higher as of this writing.
- The Nasdaq is getting about a .5% boost this morning.
- The Small Cap 2000 is heading around 1.6% higher on Friday.
