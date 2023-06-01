Why Is Fisker (FSR) Stock Up 3% Today?

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) stock is getting a boost on Thursday as investors react to good news concerning the Fisker Ocean Extreme.
According to the company, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has confirmed that the Fisker Ocean Extreme has a range of 360 miles per charge. That’s better than what the electric vehicle (EV) company was expecting for the vehicle.
Investors in FSR stock will also note that this makes the Fisker Ocean Extreme the first new electric SUV with a 360-mile range in the U.S. that costs less than $200,000. The EV also has the longest range of any EV SUV currently sold in Europe.
FSR CEO Comments
Henrik Fisker, CEO of the EV company, said the following about the news:
“A lot of hard work went into achieving these results, and it feels great to give our customers a better range than we had estimated. Delivering an EPA 360 mile range in the US and WLTP 707 km range in Europe gives our drivers what they want: a fantastic 5-passenger vehicle, and the confidence they’re driving the electric SUV with the longest range available in an affordable new vehicle.”
FSR stock is up 3% as of Thursday morning but is still down 6.4% since the start of the year.
