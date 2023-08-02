NKLA Stock Alert: Nikola Just Announced 200 Truck Orders

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock is in the news today after the zero-emissions vehicle company announced a new truck order milestone.
According to a press release from the company, it has surpassed 200 truck orders. This has the company having received orders for 202 of its Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles from 18 customers.
These trucks feature a range of 500 miles and recently entered production. That has Nikola expecting to start delivering the vehicles to customers later this year. These trucks are focused to offer hauling solutions to companies and only take 20 minutes to refuel.
Michael Lohscheller, president and CEO of Nikola, said the following about the news.
“We are proud to achieve this milestone of 202 sales orders together with our dealer network, as we believe it demonstrates the level of confidence our customers and stakeholders have in our vision and technology, as well as our HYLA hydrogen supply and infrastructure solutions.”
NKLA Stock Movement
Despite today’s truck order announcement, shares of NKLA stock are down 3% as of this morning. That comes with some 45 million shares on the move. The company’s daily average trading volume is about 73 million shares.
Investors will also keep in mind that NKLA stock has seen several rallies recently. As a result of that, the company’s shares are up 36.9% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.