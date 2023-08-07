Why Is AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) Stock Up 67% Today?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) stock is rising higher on Monday after the company announced details for its next shareholder meeting.
First off, investors will note that the annual shareholder meeting for 2023 is set to take place on Sept. 27. That shareholder meeting will have investors in the company voting on certain matters that will affect its business over the next year.
Let’s get into what shareholders will be voting on below!
AGRI Stockholders Voting Topics
- Approval of the election of five directors that will serve on the Board for one year.
- Securing Marcum LLP as the company’s independent registered certified public accountant for the current fiscal year.
- Approving a reverse stock split with a ratio ranging from 1:15 to 1:50.
- The transacting of such other business before the 2023 meeting as well as any adjournments thereof.
The agriculture technology company’s Board recommends that shareholders vote for these matters during the upcoming meeting. It’s also worth noting that anyone attending via teleconference or video conference must vote ahead of time by proxy. The cutoff date for that is noon Eastern Time on Sept. 26, 2023.
Investors have also likely noticed that AGRI stock is seeing heavy trading on Monday. As of this writing, more than 24 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 2.2 million shares.
AGRI stock is up 66.6% as of Monday morning.
Investors looking for more of the most recent stock market news will want to keep reading!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Monday! Among that is what has shares of Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) stock rising, the biggest pre-market stock movers this morning, and more. You can find out all about these topics at the following links!
More Stock Market News For Monday
- Why Is Save Foods (SVFD) Stock Up 128% Today?
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday
- Donald Trump’s Third Indictment Is a Death Sentence for DWAC Stock
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.