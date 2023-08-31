Why Is Noco-noco (NCNC) Stock Up 44% Today?

Noco-noco (NASDAQ:NCNC) stock is on the rise Thursday without any new news from the battery development and manufacturing company.
There have been no new press releases of filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why shares of NCNC stock are up today. On that same note, no analysts have offered recent coverage that would act as a catalyst for today’s rally.
Instead, it looks like traders can thank heavy trading for the recent surge in NCNC stock today. As of this writing, more than 7.4 million shares of the company’s stock have changed hands. That’s a massive increase when compared to its daily average trading volume of about 235,000 shares.
One thing that investors will want to keep in mind about NCNC is that it’s a penny stock. That comes from its low trading price of $1.60 cents when markets closed on Wednesday.
Why That Matters To NCNC Stock
Penny stocks can be incredibly volatile due to how easily they are to manipulate. The low trading price allows retail and day traders to easily take large stakes in the companies to boost the share price. Once the stock gains enough, they sell the shares for a profit.
If that’s what’s going on with NCNC stock today, it could make it a risky investment for traders. That means those investors not seeking a risk will want to avoid the company today.
NCNC stock is up 43.8% as of Thursday morning.
