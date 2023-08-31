Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

It’s time for another breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers as we dive into all of the latest news for Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are a share exchange update, earnings reports, and other happenings.
Let’s get into that news below!
- iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) stock is rocketing close to 67% following a share exchange update after its special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.
- Noco-noco (NASDAQ:NCNC) shares are soaring more than 65% alongside heavy pre-market trading this morning.
- Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) stock is surging over 30% following a peer-reviewed study of Dovitinib.
- SatixFy Communications (NYSEMKT:SATX) shares are gaining more than 25% after selling its SatixFy Space Systems UK Ltd. division.
- Infobird (NASDAQ:IFBD) stock is rising nearly 25% on Thursday morning.
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) shares are increasing 18% after adding a new Chief Financial Officer.
- Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) stock is climbing almost 13% without any news this morning.
- Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) shares are getting an over 11% boost despite a lack of news today.
- Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) stock is jumping more than 10% after beating EPS and revenue estimates in Q2.
- ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) shares are up over 10% on Thursday.
10 Top Losers
- Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) stock is plummeting more than 26% after regaining rights for the development, commercialization, and economic rights of OLPRUVA.
- NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) shares are diving over 26% without any recent news to report.
- Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) stock is tumbling close to 19% despite getting a new Covid-19 treatment patent.
- AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) shares are taking a more than 16% beating as bankruptcy keeps it volatile.
- Multi Ways (NYSEMKT:MWG) stock is sliding over 12% on Thursday morning.
- Digital Brands (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares are dropping almost 12% in early morning trading.
- Renovaro Biosciences (NASDAQ:RENB) stock is falling more than 11% following a rally yesterday.
- Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) shares are retreating over 11% after a recent rally.
- Dollar General (NYSE:DG) stock is decreasing more than 11% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 10%.
