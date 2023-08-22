Why Is Tingo Group (TIO) Stock Down 31% Today?

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) stock is falling on Tuesday after the fintech company announced that it’s delaying the release of its latest earnings report.
According to a press release from Tingo, the company is postponing the release of its earnings report for the second quarter of 2023. It’s doing so in response to a short report from Hindenburg Research.
Tingo Group notes that it is continuing to conduct an independent review following the allegations made in that short report. As a result of this, both independent auditors and the company need more time before they can release the earnings report.
Tingo also notes that, with this delay come other delays. It isn’t releasing its Q2 earnings report yet, which means it only makes sense to delay its Form 10-Q filing. Additionally, the firm is pushing back the conference call for its report as well.
How This Affects TIO Stock on Tuesday
Investors aren’t happy about Tingo delaying its earnings report yet again. As a result, investors are selling shares, which has promoted strong trading of TIO stock. As of this writing, more than 1.2 million shares have changed hands. For comparison, the company’s daily average trading volume is about 8.1 million shares.
TIO stock is down 30.5% as of Tuesday morning. Even so, the company’s shares are up 46.3% year-to-date (YTD) as of yesterday’s close.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.